WAVERLY — Black Knights, Red Raiders, Blue Devils and Gold Eagles all picked up wins in Waverly Rec. Flag Football League play this weekend.
(K /1st Grade) Black Knights 30, Blue Devils 28
Isaac Soper had TD runs of 36 and 22 to lead the way for the Knights. Blake Wolcott and Lucas Wolcott also had rushing touchdowns. Finnley Cole and Brody Payne added extra points.
Asher Reznicek and Levi Grover scored all the touchdowns and extra points for the Devils.
(2nd /3rd Grade) Red Raiders 32, Gold Eagles 12
Ethan Glielmi and Brayden Bowman each scored two touchdowns to lead the Raiders. Triton Floyd added a score and extra point for the Raiders. Glielmi added a pick six for the final score.
Cooper Skovira had two long touchdown runs for the Gold Eagles.
(4/5/6th Grade) Blue Devils 32, Black Knights 6
Tyler Wolverton scored three touchdowns to lead the way for the Devils.Maddex Presher and Brycen Fiske also added touchdown runs for the Devils. Eric Lewis scored from 12 yards out for the Knights.
Gold Eagles 35, Red Raiders 34
In the game of the day, the Gold Eagles scored on the last play of the game and also added the extra point to give the Raiders their first loss of the season.
The Eagles built a 20-12 halftime lead only to have the Raiders score the first 14 points of the second half to take a 26-20 lead.
Gage Marmor scored from 10 yards out and Jase Peters scored the extra point on a pass from Ben Shaw to regain the lead with two minutes left.
The Raiders scored on the next play on a pass from Axel Murray to Bryce Laforest and Laforest completed a pass to Murray for the extra point.
Ben Shaw hooked up with Chase Wheeler on a 20 yard pass play and connected on a 10 yard pass to Wheeler for the extra point and final margin.
Laforest scored four touchdowns, all on runs. Shaw completed two touchdown passes to Wheeler and one to Marmor. Wheeler added a 20-yard TD run and Marmor had a 10-yard TD run.
Connor Bentley added two extra points on passes from Shaw. Wheeler and Shaw had interceptions for Gold.
