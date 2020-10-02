When Athens football coach Jack Young took notice of the youth on his team, he decided it was time to make some adjustments.
The result was an expanded offensive scheme with a heavier emphasis on the passing game.
“We have some younger staff and new faces on the squad this year, which increased our athletes,” Young said. “The biggest reason was to try and utilize our athletes, try to get them on the field as much as we can.”
“We’re just trying to make it a bit more fun, trying to use the whole field a bit more, and hoping that makes us better,” he added.
The offense runs through sophomore quarterback Mason Lister, who embraced the challenge of an expanded playbook.
“I put in a lot of work over the summer, and I definitely gained the coaches’ trust after that,” said Lister. “Being the ones that come in the gym and get the work in when you’ve got nothing else to do. I was ready.”
There were some challenges early on, as the Wildcats had a slow start to the season — clawing their way to a 10-7 win against Sayre.
It was in that game that Athens unveiled a no-huddle offense.
“We kind of got out of it a little bit when people started cramping and injuries happened,” Young said after the win. “Then you don’t have that cohesion of getting your groups on the field ... but we’re going to keep moving forward with that.”
“We knew it was going to be a struggle at first, definitely trying to figure out our playmakers,” senior running back Tanner Dildine said. “In the first week, our line was not at its best.”
After its game against Canton was postponed, the Athens offense began to find its way.
“In the second week, we definitely improved. We took massive steps on the O-line and I think they’re only going to get better,” Dildine said.
The Wildcats beat Wyalusing 21-14 in their second game, scoring all three touchdowns by way of the run and racking up 367 yards of total offense.
Lister rushed for two scores and threw for over 200 yards in the game.
“That’s part of our goal right there — to try and get the ball around so a defense can’t say ‘Hey we’ve got to take this guy out of the offense.’ We don’t want that,” Young said “We want them to say ‘How are we going to cover all these people and still honor the run in the middle?’”
“One thing we have particularly done well is the passing game,” Dildine said about the offense’s execution. “We’ve been able to keep a good balance between the pass and the run. Our ability to complete passes and get the ball down the field in a way other than running makes our offense a lot more dynamic.”
Junior wide receiver Karter Rude noted how many teams prioritize the run, and the threat of the passing game makes it harder for defenses to prepare to face Athens.
“The coaches have done a really good job at opening it up and letting us pass. We’ve been able to catch defenses off guard in the beginning of the game,” he said. “With Mason, we’ve been able to use his arm to open up the run game for us.”
Lister shared similar praise for the receivers.
“This is a really good receiver group,” he said. “We’ve got (height), we’ve got speed, we’ve got everything. We have guys that work hard and that’s how we’re going to go out there and play.”
Rude echoed this, saying how each player’s skill set creates a bigger threat.
“We’re not all the same type so (teams) don’t really know how to cover us all as one unit,” he said.
Young said the team has gotten better each week, but needs to focus on avoiding costly mistakes.
“That’s our goal right now,” he said. “We’re just trying to be better every Friday night.”
With the recent PIAA announcement of modified district and state playoffs, Athens has much more to play for than they did when the season began.
A dynamic offense can make all the difference.
“We’re just tapping into our offensive game right now,” said Rude. “If we can expand on that in our next couple games, we’re going to be scary.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.