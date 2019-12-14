TIOGA – When your football team is as successful as Tioga’s, it gives your wrestling team a late start on training. Head Coach Kris Harrington conceded that “We had to do what we had to do to win tonight. This is a strong team that we had to wrestle. We only had a couple of (the football players) back for two weeks.”
Even with the late start, Tioga had enough to post a 44-36 non league win over Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville.
The meet started at 99 pounds where Tioga’s Gianni Silvestri faced off against Daren Florence.
Harrington pointed to them as “the two best kids (in the section).”
Silvestri was able to dominate with three takedowns on his way to an 8-1 major decision for Tioga.
At 106, Caden Bellis got a quick fall over Kenyon Pickens for the Tigers to extend their early lead to 10-0.
Jose Bivar got BGAH on the board at 113 with a first period fall over Levi Bellis. The fall trimmed Tioga’s lead to 10-6.
Tioga responded with Donovan Smith taking on Joey Florence at 120. Florence was a state qualifier last year for BGAH. Smith used a combination of heavy hands and front headlocks to build an early lead and finish with a 10-2 victory.
Jacob Welch added to the Tioga team lead with fall at 126. Welch looked in control early, getting the first takedown. However, BGAH’s Jacob Terpstra hit a couple four-point moves to lead 10-6 by the start of the third period. Welch chose down, reversed Terpstra and stuck him in a near side cradle to end the bout. Tioga’s lead was 20-6.
BGAH’s Dylan Decker battled for a comeback win over Mason Welch at 132. Welch was up 4-1 courtesy of a couple takedowns early in the second period. Decker outscored Welch 7-1 for the remainder of the match to score an 8-5 decision.
At 138, David MacWhinnie earned six team points for the Tigers with a fall over Devin Rowe in one minute, five seconds. Tioga still held the lead in the team score, 26-9.
For the next five weights, the teams exchanged forfeits. Brady Worthing picked up a forfeit for Tioga at 145. Brady Oleksak was unopposed for BGAH at 152. Tioga’s Emmett Wood got a forfeit at 160.
BGAH ended the exchange of forfeits with Zach Gardepe and James Craig picking up forfeits at 170 and 182, respectively. Tioga still held the team advantage, but BGAH had closed the gap to 38-27.
Tioga’s Aaron Howard ended any BGAH hope of victory when he pinned Nathan Houle in 3:50 at 195 pounds. Tioga’s lead in the team score jumped to an insurmountable 44-27.
BGAH 220 pounder, Rocco Ardvini, pushed Tioga’s Dom Wood in the night’s tightest bout. Wood scored first on a failed headlock attempt by Ardvini. Ardvini worked for an escape and by the end of the second, the score was tied at three. Ardvini chose down and reversed Wood for the lead. Wood escaped later but could not get the necessary takedown. Ardvini won the bout 5-4.
Timmy James of BGAH headlocked Tioga’s Cole Williams in the final bout of the night. James got the fall in 0:31. BGAH added nine points to their team score to make the final 44-36.
Harrington was happy with the win but cautions there is work to be done.
“We got to get in better conditioning. I thought we looked tired tonight,” Harrington said. Harrington is confident that “this is not our finished product yet. It’s okay. I want to see guys stay aggressive and move forward.”
Tioga will host the Sargent Justin Rogers Memorial Wrestling Tournament which is set for a 7 a.m. start.
