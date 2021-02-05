ATHENS — In the only game of the week for the Athens boys varsity basketball team, the Wildcats celebrated three seniors along with cruising past Williamson at home by a score of 73-27.
The three seniors that were recognized with their parents at the end of the convincing victory were Griffen Stein, John Smith, and James Beninger- Jones. A group that will not be soon forgotten leading Athens down a successful year in a season full of uncertainty.
“We have three really great seniors that are very supportive of the whole team and are great leaders on and off the court,” said Athens head coach Jim Lister. “They’re the kind of guys you want in your program, so we’re thrilled they got to be a part of this year.”
The game started off close and even saw a tie at 8-8 midway through the first quarter. The Athens seniors were all able to play together while the team started to pull away at the end of the first quarter. The Williamson offense made a habit of knocking down shots in the middle of the Wildcat zone early, but Athens was able to stay ahead, leading 18-12 at the end of the first quarter.
The second period started off right away from a thunderous, two-handed slam-dunk from junior JJ Babcock in transition which sparked a dominating run in the quarter. The team looked crisp in transition making it look like practice in that department. The Wildcats would go on to outscore the Warriors 28-4 taking a 46-16 lead at the break.
With a running clock in the second half, Athens had longer possessions to shorten the game’s length. However, Williamson hung tough to close out as Athens outscored them by just three points in the third quarter.
By then it was too late as the Wildcats already had the game in the bag and would close out on a short run to earn the win by a score of 73-27.
Babcock once again led the way for Athens with 13 points, while junior Tucker Brown knocked down three three-pointers to get him to nine points. Sophomore Mason Lister contributed eight points and seven assists in just 16 minutes on the court while Stein also added eight in the win.
Junior Tristan Parker led the way for the Warriors with 11 while sophomore Jacob Schmitt added 10 points in defeat.
“It helped that we made a lot of our open shots in the second quarter,” said Lister. “Mason gave us a spark pushing the ball and making great passes down the court which helped us.”
The Williamson Warriors now fall to 0-10 and will next head to Cowanesque Valley on Monday night to try and avenge a three-point loss earlier in the season. With the victory, Athens now improves to 8-3 on the season. They will return home for a non-league test Monday evening against 3-3 Tunkhannock, who visits from District 2.
