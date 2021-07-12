CORNING — Griffin Walter stepped away from playing for the Waverly Little League Majors All-Star team recently and picked up his golf clubs to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition in Corning.
The Waverly athlete racked up 73 points — including an impressive 41-point performance in the putting portion — to win the 12-13 year old age group at the local qualifier held at Corning Country Club.
Walter topped Bryce Clark by five points and Kobe Mott was third with 52 points. All three qualified for the next round, which will be held at the Town of Colonie Golf Course on Aug. 22.
The Drive, Chip and Putt competition has the golfers hit three shots in each portion. Drives must land in the fairway to accumulate points, while the chip is from 10-to-15 yards and the putts from distances of 6, 15 and 30 feet.
Also in the Corning qualifier, Ethan Glielmi of Athens finished third in the boys 7-9 age group to qualify for the sub-regional qualifier in August.
Addison Glielmi was fourth in the girls 10-11 age group and will be an alternate for the August event.
