VALLEY — The New York State Sports Writers Association has released its 2019 All-State football teams and the greater Valley area is well represented.
Tioga landed five players on either the first or second team in Class D and Waverly had one second-team player and an honorable mention in Class B.
Getting to the final four in the state in your class will get you noticed and Tioga’s run garnered a lot of attention.
Emmett Wood’s first-team selection at running back was a no-brainer. A sophomore, Wood lit up opposing defenses for 2,356 rushing yards and scored 37 touchdowns on 225 carries. He only had 70 receiving yards, but he did have three touchdowns on kickoffs and ended the year scoring 270 points.
Tioga senior defensive lineman Dominic Wood earned his way to the all-state first team with 101 tackles and five sacks. Of the 101 tackles, 32 of those were in the other team’s backfield.
The final member of Tioga’s first-team All-Star crew is senior Brady Worthing. The team’s quarterback Worthing got the nod for his work in the defensive backfield. Worthing had 75 tackles with three for loss. He also picked off four passes and recovered a fumble.
Senior Tioga defensive lineman Aaron Howard earned a second-team All-state nod with 60 tackles, nine for loss.
Also earning a second-team All-State nod was junior offensive lineman Cole Williams. Stats for offensive linemen are rare, but he was a key reason why Tioga rushed for 4,063 yards and was able to pass for 520 more. In all, the Tigers’ offense generated 4,583 yards, which equates to 381.9 yards per game.
Waverly didn’t make the final four but still got some recognition.
Junior linebacker Dave Hallett ended the season with 98 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery to get a second-team All-State nod in Class B.
In addition, senior Waverly receiver Jalen McCarty was named an honorable mention at receiver after hauling in 38 passes for 450 yards and five TDs.
Editor’s Note: Cole Williams photo was unavailable as of press time.
