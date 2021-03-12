WAVERLY — Waverly Recreation Ponytail Softball will hold signups from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, Thursday, March 18 and Tuesday, March 23. All signups will be at the Recreation office in the Waverly Village Hall on Ithaca Street.

Signups are for both Majors (ages 10-12) and Minors (ages 7-9) and are for Waverly School District children only.

The teams play in the Southern Tier Ponytail League. Opening day is March 24 and the cost is $25 per child.

For more information, call the Recreation office at (607)-565-8641 or go to the Recreation website at recreation@villageofwaverly.com

Load comments