RIDGEWAY — After a couple of early setbacks, Athens rolled to three wins and a 3-2 recored at Saturday’s Ridgeway Duals.
Gavin Bradley and Kyler Setzer were each 5-0 on the day, with Karter Rude and Keegan Braund posting matching 4-1 marks.
Athens is scheduled to wrestle Northeast Bradford and Sayre at Sayre at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Johnsonburg 53, Athens 17
Athens won the first two matches.
Kyler Setzer rolled over Isaac Copella 19-3 for a technical fall at 106 and then Gavin Bradley needed just three minutes, 15 seconds to pin Wyatt Shaffer at 113.
Athens third win was a forfeit accepted by Keegan Braund at 285.
Titusville 39, Athens 33
Athens fell behind in the middle weights and didn’t get as many bonus points as Titusville.
Athens’ lone pin among six wins came from Braund, who needed just 15 seconds to end his bout at 285.
In decision wins, Kaden Setzer topped Zach Rogers 13-12 at 126; Rude posted a 10-8 win over Ryan Bish at 145; and Ben Pernaselli downed Sebastian Titus 7-1.
Also for Athens, Aidan Garcia (113) and Kyler Stezer (106) accepted forfeit wins.
Athens 44, Greenville 35
Athens got six big pins and a technical fall in the win.
Gavin Bradley opened the match with a 1:30 pin over Zack Dougherty at 120.
Greenville got the next two matches, but Rude got Athens back on the board with a 21-6 technical fall win over Hayden Robertson at 145.
At 160, Zach Stafursky started a big finishing run with a pin in 4:47 over Glenn Lenhardt, and Alex West followed at 170 with a 3:12 pin win over Rufus Byler.
Greenville got off the mat with a forfeit at 220, but Athens finished out with three wins.
At 285, Braund pinned Brayden Difrischia in 3:30; Kyler Sezter pinned Hayden Brest in 3:23 at 106; and at 113, Garcia won an 8-7 decision over Blayke Knauf.
Athens 65, Sharpsville 16
Athens took home 10 six-point wins and a five-point technical fall.
Winning by pin were Kaden Setzer at 132; Ethan Sites at 138; Rude at 152; Stafursky at 160; Riley Hall at 170; West at 182; Braund at 285; and Kyler Setzer at 106. Cumulative time for those eight first-period pins was 6:01 with the longest being Hall’s 1:03 decking.
Bradley added an 18-3 technical fall at 120 and forfeits were accepted by Warner Dorman at 145 and Pernaselli at 195.
Athens 48, Ridgeway 33
Forfeits were key for Athens in the Wildcats’ third win of the day.
Forfeit wins went to Jaden Wright at 160; Kyler Setzer at 106; Bradley at 113; Jacob Courtney at 120; and Kaden Setzer at 126.
Rude at 145, West at 182 and Pernaselli at 195 picked up first-period pins totaling fewer than two minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.