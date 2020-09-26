The Sayre football team bounced back from its Week One loss, defeating Cowanesque Valley 35-14 on Friday night.
Sayre (1-1, 1-1) got off to a strong start, as quarterback Luke Horton scored from 11 yards out on a read-option.
Horton then intercepted a pass on the ensuing Cowanesque Valley (0-3, 0-3) drive, and followed it up with another touchdown run, this one from 24 yards out on a designed quarterback run.
He also threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Hubbard in the fourth quarter.
“I thought Luke really looked comfortable back there in the pocket,” Sayre coach Kevin Gorman said. “He stood tall in the pocket and delivered some nice balls, and our receivers made some nice catches.”
Horton was thrusted into the starting quarterback role just a week before the season.
He threw for 126 yards, completing 15 of 20 passes, and ran for another 49 yards.
“Against Athens everyone had first-game jitters,” Horton said. “This week, receivers were calm, I was calm, the line was calm. I think we did a lot better because we had more experience.”
The second half featured strong rushing performances from David Northrup and Jake Bennet.
Northrup averaged nearly 10 yards per carry, running for 98 yards on 10 attempts. He also scored on a 31-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Bennet added another touchdown with a 7-yard run.
“I think it’s a situation where we’ll build off those guys and the other guys will follow,” Gorman said of his running backs.
Despite the win, Gorman indicated there was much to be desired with Sayre’s performance, saying he expected a stronger performance on both sides of the ball.
“We came in here and kind of laid an egg,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going on with our wide receivers. They’re not running their routes. I thought Luke threw the ball really well, but the receivers aren’t accelerating off the top of their routes.”
Sayre suffered a major defensive lapse in the third quarter, when Cowanesque Valley quarterback Tucker St. Peter hit Tanyan Brown in stride down the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown.
“We were in a base Cover 3,” Gorman said about the play. “Our safety is supposed to get over the route, and I don’t know if he jumped a route in front of him or what, but no one is deeper than you in a Cover 3. He let someone deeper than him. We’ll get back and fix that.”
Sayre also once again struggled with ball security, putting it on the ground five times, and losing possession twice late in the game.
Sayre also committed 10 penalties for 75 yards in the game.
“I think we killed ourselves with penalties,” Gorman said, noting how many of them killed momentum on drives.”
Gorman said he was expecting a performance that built off of the Athens game, but that did not happen on Friday.
“I think we came out of our bye week on a high. The kids worked pretty hard,” he said about preparations for the game. “We’ll look back at the coaching performance and players and see where we can adjust things.”
Sayre will face Wyalusing (2-1, 2-1) next week at home.
