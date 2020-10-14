ATHENS — Last month, Athens made the trip to Wellsboro only to come out on the wrong side of a 2-1 score.
On Tuesday the Hornets had to travel to Wildcat country.
Different venue, same overall outcome, though, as Wellsboro went back home with a 3-0 win.
Wellsboro got the only score it would need on a penalty kick goal by Kaedan Mann with 11:44 to go in the first half.
With just 22 seconds left in the half, Jack Poirer scored off an assist from Owen Richardson.
The final goal of the game came just 39 seconds into the second half with Mann doing the honors and Poirer on the assist.
The Hornets popped off 25 shots to 12 for Athens and held a decided 8-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Asher Ellis was credited with 25 saves for Athens and Ethan Ryan had 10 saves for the Hornets.
Athens did touch off 13 direct kicks to seven for Wellsboro and led in indirect kicks 4-1.
Northeast Bradford 3, Sayre 2, OT
ORWELL — A few days ago, Sayre won in overtime. Tuesday the game went the other way.
Brandon Kuhn scored with 20 seconds left in overtime to lift Northeast Bradford to the NTL win.
Sayre scored first, going up 1-0 with 32:04 left in the first half. The Redskins made it 2-0 at the 32:33 mark of the second half when Alex Campbell found the back of the net.
Then the host Panthers began their comeback.
Cesar Alvarez got NEB within a goal, connecting with 24:03 left. Just 2:03 later, Julian Jampo knotted the game at 2-2.
Northeast Bradford touched off 15 shots to nine for Sayre, but the ‘Skins had a 3-2 edge in corner kicks.
Sayre goalis Cole Gelbutisand the Panthers’ keeper, Garrett Cooper, were each credited with 10 saves.
Girls soccer
Wyalusing 2, Athens 1
WYALUSING — Athens got off more shots but a second-half penalty kick was the difference as Athens lost to an NTL opponent for the first time in years.
Wyalusing’s Alexis Capone scored the game’s only first-half goal unassisted.
At the 21:31 mark of the second half, Marissa Johnson connected on a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead.
Athens’ Hannah Blackman got the Lady Wildcats on the board with an assist from Emma Roe just 31 seconds later, but Athens was denied another tally.
Athens got off 12 shots to six for Wyalusing and enjoyed a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Abby Champion had four saves in net for Athens. Wyalusing’s Dakota Hugo was credited with 20 saves.
