WILLIAMSPORT — Sometimes getting in a pool full of talent can be intimidating.
Such was certainly not the case for Athens’ boys swim team, which placed fourth as a squad and had a number of top-eight place finishers. Chris DeForest placed in the top four in four events at the District IV Swimming Championships on Wednesday to lead the Wildcats.
DeForest teamed with Joey Toscano, Mason Henderson and Ethan Denlinger to take third in the 200 free relay with a time of one-minute, 42.38 seconds. That same quartet was fourth in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:48.52.
DeForest was also fourth in the 100 free in 53.77 and fifth in the 200 free with a time of 1:57.83.
Denlinger added a seventh-place swim in the 500 free, clocking in at 5:38.97 and was eighth in the 200 free with a time of 2:04.14. Henderson added an eighth-place swim in the 100 fly with a time of 1:05.32.
Central Columbia won the meet with 338 points, followed by Danville with 245, and Bloomsburg with 222. Athens was fourth with 177 points, followed by Lewisburg with 153; Towanda with 117; Milton with 102; Mount Carmel with 92; Shikellamy with 80; and Mifflinburg, 10th in the 15-team field with 77 points.
Danville boys opened District 4 meet with an upset over top-seeded Bloomsburg in the 200 Medley Relay. It was a shining moment for the Ironmen as they knocked off Bloomsburg with a final of 1:45.31.
“We wanted it and pushed ourselves and we got rewarded for it,” Kaleb Hause said. “It really helps to have a team that wants to push themselves. We have that this year.”
Each swimming in the relay posted a personal best time in their leg. It was that good for Danville as it cruised to a top finish. Bloomsburg posted a 1:49.93.
“It helps,” Kaleb Hause said. “We all came into this meet ready to go. It definitely showed in that relay.”
Both Hause brothers Kaleb and Ryan competed the 200 IM and took the top two spots. Kaleb posted a 1:56.69 for the top sport in the event. Ryan was just behind him with a 2:00.98. Bloomsburg’s Colten Bennett finished third with a 2:05.42.
“All day I was thankful we had the day to swim,” Ryan Hause said. “That 200 IM, I was really impressed with myself. That’s what I’ve been training for. It’s a lot of fun to practice with Kaleb. Obviously, I want to beat him, but I’m happy how he did.”
Ryan Hause will be able to lean on his brother as both prepare for States at Cumberland Valley.
“I’m going to be as careful as I can be,” Ryan Hause said. “I don’t want to lose it like we did last year.”
Bryant LaCroix set a personal best time in the 100 fly, topping a school record he broke earlier in the season.
“I took a little too many breathes on the last lap,” LaCroix said. “I was hoping to look up and 50. I’m happy. It’s another best time and school record. This is what I’ve been looking forward to all year. I’m just happy I get to swim it again at States.”
He was a little disappointed with his time. He wanted under 50 second, but a 51.36 sent him off to states with another top finish and time. Central Columbia’s Nick Kisbaugh finished fifth with a 52.54 and Lewisburg’s Mitchell Malusis placed third with a 54.52.
“I think I could go faster, but overall, I’m happy with the time,” LaCroix said. “It wasn’t a bad swim. I just have real high hopes. I dropped time. I know I can be even better. I’m going to just keep pushing these next two weeks. I know I will get there.”
LaCroix also won the 100 back with a final time of 50.43.
Central Columbia’s Brady Madden said he was a little nervous before the swimming started.
It had been a long time since he hit the water for a big meet like Districts. The nerves hit a little bit, but once Madden found himself in the water it all came back.
“It was exciting to finally have a big meet after last year,” Madden said. “I was definitely nervous, but it feels good. As we were warming up more and more, I started to feel better.”
Madden paced the field in both the 50 free and the 100 free. He was outstanding in each event, jumping out to a lead and holding for the remainder of the competition.
In the 50 free, he finished with a 22.54 to win the event. He claimed the top spot of the 100 free with a 49.16.
“Hopefully we can move on to states,” Madden said. “We thought we were going there last year, but it didn’t happen.”
Central Columbia’s Andrew Sponenberg competed in the 200 medley relay to open the District 4 Championships.
He then competed in the 200 free after a brief break. He won the event with a time of 1:48.31.
“We just been working so hard this year, especially because of last year with states,” Sponenberg said. “It just feels good to be here and win.”
That wasn’t the only race Sponenberg would have a good showing in either. He competed in the always difficult 500 free and finished second with a 5:04.81.
