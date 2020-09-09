MANSFIELD — Already with one sweep in Northern Tier League play, North Penn/Mansfield rolled to another easy win on its home course Tuesday.
North Penn/Mansfield posted a team score of 342, easily out-pacing second-place Wellsboro, which had a score of 379.
Sayre, fourth last week in the season opener, was third Tuesday with a total of 393, followed by Cowanesque Valley with a 400; Athens with a 406; Wyalusing with a 408; and Towanda with a 426.
Kannon VanDuzer led Sayre with an 86 that was the fifth-best score of the day. Colton Watkins added a 97, and Zach Moore matched Torry Stark with a 105.
Athens was led by Carson Smith with an 89, the seventh-best score on the day. Carter Jones shot a 98, Lucas Kraft carded a 102; and Luke Jones scored with a 117.
Wellsboro's Brock Hamblin was low medalist with an 81 and Andrew Green led four North Penn/Mansfield players who shot 92 or better with an 82.
The league will reconvene on Tuesday at River Valley near Westfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.