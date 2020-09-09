MANSFIELD — Already with one sweep in Northern Tier League play, North Penn/Mansfield rolled to another easy win on its home course Tuesday.

North Penn/Mansfield posted a team score of 342, easily out-pacing second-place Wellsboro, which had a score of 379.

Sayre, fourth last week in the season opener, was third Tuesday with a total of 393, followed by Cowanesque Valley with a 400; Athens with a 406; Wyalusing with a 408; and Towanda with a 426.

Kannon VanDuzer led Sayre with an 86 that was the fifth-best score of the day. Colton Watkins added a 97, and Zach Moore matched Torry Stark with a 105.

Athens was led by Carson Smith with an 89, the seventh-best score on the day. Carter Jones shot a 98, Lucas Kraft carded a 102; and Luke Jones scored with a 117.

Wellsboro's Brock Hamblin was low medalist with an 81 and Andrew Green led four North Penn/Mansfield players who shot 92 or better with an 82.

The league will reconvene on Tuesday at River Valley near Westfield.

