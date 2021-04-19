SIDNEY — In a closely contested 8-man football game in the first half, the SVEC Eagles erupted for a 38-8 scoring binge in a span of 12:08 to take down the Onteora Eagles of Section IX on Saturday night, in a neutral site game at Sidney High School by a final score of 68-41. That win would ensure the Eagles to end the truncated spring 2021 football season with a perfect 5-0 record.
“We faced adversity with the short turnaround from Tuesday, but the kids responded well,” said SVEC Head Coach Mike Chaffee. “The kids bounced back and found a spark when we needed it which led to a few things going our way.”
It only took three plays for the SVEC offense to get going as they average just under 55 points per game. Devin Beach turned a 75-yard kickoff return into a 6-yard touchdown run which gave his team the lead early.
One offensive play later the visitors from Onteora delivered a 65-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Owen Allison to Anthony Uhmey, who was Allison’s favorite target throughout the contest. The extra point gave Onteora the 7-6 lead with less than two minutes gone off the clock.
The two teams traded touchdowns again on their next two possessions. Onteora made the most of a defensive stand as they turned in a fumble recovery into an 11-yard scoop and score. Then it was SVEC that used another short run by Beach that capped off a long drive to give them a 14-13 lead with a successful conversion.
Defense took over for the next 17 minutes of the game before the SVEC Eagles used a 38-second drive capped off by a 40-yard touchdown pass from Nick Thomas to Devin Beach with eight seconds to go in the half. That was when they never looked back and started the impressive scoring run. The halftime score stood at 22-13.
SVEC shot themselves out of a cannon in the second half as they erupted for 30 points in the third quarter. Beach scored the next two touchdowns from 56 and 55 yards out, respectively, and he would finish the contest with six touchdowns.
Onteora sandwiched four SVEC touchdowns with one of their own from another 65-yard strike down the field from Allison to Uhmey.
The home team used the next two touchdowns from Pavel Jofre and Beach’s final touchdown of the game with a 17-yard scoop and score from the defensive end to end the third quarter with a 52-21 lead.
Onteora did not go away in the fourth quarter as they added three touchdown passes from Allison, two of them to Uhmey. SVEC added two touchdowns from Nick Thomas, who scrambled 33 yards a the score and Jofre added another from six yards to secure the 27-point victory for SVEC.
With putting 41 points on the board, Allison was involved with every touchdown on the offensive end. He threw for four touchdown passes while rushing for one as well. Allison completed 11 passes on 17 attempts while accounting for 450 total yards of offense. His passing yard total was an outstanding 347.
Devin Beach also had an impressive day both on the ground and through the air as he tallied 218 total yards from four rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. Jofre came off the bench as Hunter Haynes left the game earlier in the game to rush for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
SVEC ends the season with a perfect 5-0 record after joining the 8-man ranks this season. Coach Chaffee hopes to take this year as a learning experience for the young talented players returning to the roster next fall.
“This year really worked out well for us,” Chaffee noted. “We had low numbers this year but were still able to have a successful season so I’m proud of how our guys handled that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.