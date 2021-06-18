NORTHEAST BRADFORD'S LAURYN JONES
School: Northeast Bradford

Athlete: Lauryn Jones

Sports: Varsity Girls Basketball, Varsity Girls Cross Country

Letters earned: Eight- 4 Letters Varsity Girls Basketball/ 4 Letters Varsity Girls Cross Country

Class rank/GPA: First out of 49/ 99.9

Postseason individual and team accomplishments: 4th Place District 4 Class A – Girls Basketball; 2-time District Qualifier – Girls Basketball

Academic awards/honors: Ruth S. Moscrip Award; Dupont Math, Science, and Engineering Award; George Eastman Young Leaders Award; President’s Award; Gold Scholar Academic Excellence Award; Perfect Attendance Award; Outstanding AP Literature Award; Ms. Panther Award; Spanish Honor Society Award.

Community service: Guthrie VolunTEEN at the Robert Packer Hospital; Camp Sensation Volunteer Camp Counselor; Server at Rome United Methodist Church Dinners; Community Recycling; Various Service projects through National Honor Society.

Future plans: I plan to attend Marywood University to major in Pre-Physician Assistant Studies with a minor in business.

Athletic Director: Brian Salsman

Principal: Matthew Holmes

Parents: Richard Jones, Jennifer Jones

