ATHENS — The Athens boys basketball team held visiting Edison to just 18 combined points over the final three quarters as the Wildcats rolled to a 48-32 win on Monday night.
Athens trailed 14-10 after the opening quarter, but the Wildcats went on an 18-4 second quarter run to take control.
Aaron Lane, who finished with a game-high 22 points, led the Wildcats in the second with seven points.
The Wildcats outscored Edison 14-5 in the third to put the game out of reach.
The fourth quarter would go to Edison, which outscored Athens 9-6 in the frame.
Damian Hudson added 12 points for the Wildcats, which also got six points from Shayne Reid, four points from Tucker Brown and three from Mason Lister.
Athens will head to Northeast Bradford on Friday.
Girls
Waverly 63, Union-Endicott 36
WAVERLY — The Waverly Lady Wolverines rallied from a 6-point deficit as they outscored Union-Endicott 54-21 over the final three periods on Monday.
Sidney Tomasso led the way for Waverly with a game-high 19 points.
The Wolverines would also get 12 points from Kennedy Westbrook. Olivia Nittinger added 10 points and Gianna Picco finished with eight points.
U-E was led by Layla McKeiver with 15 points.
