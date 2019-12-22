TOWANDA — Fresh off a record-setting win the Towanda wrestling program held its latest Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday afternoon.
To add luster to the day, the host Black Knights also got a win, topping Hughesville 42-34 in a Saturday matinee.
The night began with the Hall of Fame induction of 2004 graduates Mike Chatburn and TK Spencer.
Towanda Coach Bill Sexton noted that Chatburn, wrestling in the upper weight classes from the beginning, didn’t get a lot of mat time early on.
“Mike was a heavyweight his whole career,” said Sexton. “He got in the lineup some as a freshman and sophomore and then was a fixture for us in his junior and senior years.”
Chatburn ended his career with 96 wins — 40 coming in his senior season.
Spencer ended his career with 110 wins.
“He got in the lineup on a more consistent basis than Mike did,” said Sexton. “ He wrestled from 155 to 220 for us.”
As far as the match, Towanda got out to an early lead with pins by Wyatt Delamaterat 132 and Joseph Vanderpool at 145 sandwiched around a decision win by Skyler Allen.
Luke Gorg got a quick stick for Hughesville at 152, but Towanda’s Evan Johnson, who weighed in at 147, pulled off a big fall at 160 for a 21-6 lead.
“When you give up two weight classes, that’s a big step-up match for him,” said Sexton.
Hughesville took the next two for 10 points to cut the Towanda lead to 21-16.
Clay Watkins got the Black Knights rolling again with a pin at 195, and then Aaron Herlt pulled off the win of the day.
Herlt was down 7-0 in the second period. He got a takedown at the end of the second period then opened the third by taking Hughesville’s Hayden Robbins down and to his back. The pin energized the team.
“That was a big momentum swing for us,” said Sexton.
Caleb Burkhart got a pin for Hughesville to make the score 33-22, but Towanda had a forfeit win at 106.
That put the match in the hands of Tyler Hawley at 113, a four-year starter who knew that he needed a win to seal the deal and got that win for an insurmountable 42-22 with two matches left.
Towanda will wrestle at the Windsor Tournament on Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28.
