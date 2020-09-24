The Sayre High School Cross Country teams competed against North Penn-Mansfield and Towanda on Tuesday afternoon.

Sayre’s Carrie Claypool ran a 23:29 to finish first in the girls’ race, beating second-place Eliza Fowler of Towanda by one minute, 26 seconds, and Corey Ault finished 11th with a time of 29:39.

The girls lost both matchups 15-50. Mansfield downed Towanda 20-35.

Noah Shedden of North Penn-Mansfield won the boys’ race with a time of 17:50.

Nate Romano was Sayre’s top finisher, running a 23:19 and coming in seventh, one second out of sixth.

Towanda won against Sayre with a 15-50 score, and topped Mansfield 23-34.

Load comments