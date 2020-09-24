The Sayre High School Cross Country teams competed against North Penn-Mansfield and Towanda on Tuesday afternoon.
Sayre’s Carrie Claypool ran a 23:29 to finish first in the girls’ race, beating second-place Eliza Fowler of Towanda by one minute, 26 seconds, and Corey Ault finished 11th with a time of 29:39.
The girls lost both matchups 15-50. Mansfield downed Towanda 20-35.
Noah Shedden of North Penn-Mansfield won the boys’ race with a time of 17:50.
Nate Romano was Sayre’s top finisher, running a 23:19 and coming in seventh, one second out of sixth.
Towanda won against Sayre with a 15-50 score, and topped Mansfield 23-34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.