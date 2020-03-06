HERSHEY — Some wrestlers will be overwhelmed by wrestling under the bright lights of the PIAA Championships for the first time. For Athens senior heavyweight Keegan Braund, that wasn’t the case, as he made his opponent see the lights in his first-ever match at the Giant Center in Hershey on Thursday.
After a scoreless first period, Braund went down and scored a reversal just 10 seconds into the second period. He put Bishop McDevitt’s Sawyer Morgan right on his back and picked up the fall in 2:34.
“Keegan went out and he knew if he worked that head, he’s going to get that kid tired and good stuff is going to come. He tired him out and he went to stand up and he was too tired to come up with (Keegan), so all he had to do was turn in and let the weight take care of the rest,” Athens Assistant Coach Jay White said.
Unfortunately for Braund and his teammates, sophomore Gavin Bradley and senior Alex West, that would be the only win for the Wildcats on the opening day.
Bradley, a returning PIAA medalist, would be upset in the opening round of the 113-pound bracket, while West would go 0-2 on the day. Braund dropped his second match on Thursday to finish the day 1-1. Both Bradley and Braund will wrestle in the second round of consolations on Friday morning as they look to wrestle back into medal contention.
In his Round of 16 match, Braund faced Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens, who came in as the Southwest Region champ with a 35-1 record. The Athens senior battled hard throughout, including getting a stalling warning against Stephens in the second period.
Stephens would do just enough to advance as he picked up an escape in the second and added a takedown off a poor shot by Braund later in the period. The Meyersdale wrestler rode Braund out for the duration of the third period to take the 3-0 win.
Braund will face Northern Lehigh’s Josh Schaffer in a second-round consolation match this morning.
Bradley started his opening match of the PIAA Championships strong as the Athens sophomore picked up a takedown in the first seven seconds.
Bradley decided against trying to ride and turn Toth and would cut him immediately to make it 2-1.
Toth, who had several inches in height on Bradley, would then take advantage of a bad shot and took Bradley down at the 1:22 mark of the first and was able to ride him out — including getting the referee to warn the Athens wrestler for stalling.
Down 3-2 heading into the second, Bradley chose the neutral position after struggling to get out from bottom in the first. Unfortunately for the Wildcat standout, a sloppy shot would allow Toth to get a takedown of his own. The Forest Hills wrestler had a cradle locked up, but was unable to turn Bradley.
Bradley would rally with 22 seconds left in the period with a reversal, and he would get a power half locked and got two swipes from the referee, but it was determined that the buzzer sounded before the second swipe so no points were awarded.
Leading 5-4, Toth chose down to start the third and Bradley went to work trying to get some swipes for the lead.
With 42 seconds left in the third, Toth would be warned for stalling. At that point Bradley would then try to let Toth up and get to their feet, but the Forest Hills grappler made sure to keep Bradley’s legs tied up.
Bradley was able to let Toth up with 15 seconds left and he got in on a shot but was unable to finish as he fell 6-4 and dropped into the consolation bracket.
“We were concerned with the kid with his length. We watched a lot of video, we talked about it and we decided if Gavin takes him down relatively easily then we might want to cut him right away. We took him down real easily, we cut him and then Gavin just got overconfident and took a bad shot and got in trouble,” White said.
White is confident that Bradley will rebound from the loss.
“He’s frustrated. He didn’t expect to lose, but he’ll come back,” White said.
The Athens sophomore will face Connor Saylor of Hickory in his first consolation match today. Saylor was a 5-3 winner over Hamburg’s Parker Davidson in his first-round consolation match.
The key for Bradley and Braund will be limiting the mistakes today, according to White.
“Keegan just has to do what he’s doing. He’s wrestling well. He made one mistake. Gavin made a mistake and we just can’t make the mistakes anymore. (They need to) clean up what they are doing a little bit … it’s nothing different, it’s not like you’re going to wrestle harder, you’re just gong to wrestle a little smarter,”White said.
West opened the state tournament against Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell, and it would be a struggle from the start for the Wildcat.
Robell forced the action and pushed West out of bounds, which forced a stall warning against the Athens wrestler just 20 seconds into the bout.
West then gave up a takedown and would be turned over twice with tilts and eventually pinned with 10 seconds left in the opening period.
The Athens senior battled Wilson’s Alec Snyder in the first-round consolations and would fall behind early when Snyder got a takedown with 11 seconds left in the first.
After Snyder picked neutral to start the second, West would tie things up with a takedown with 47 seconds remaining in the period, but Snyder took the lead into the third with an escape just 10 seconds later.
In the final period, West tied things up with an escape at the 1:11 mark, but Snyder responded with a takedown with 26 ticks left to take a 5-3 lead. West was able to escape with 18 seconds remaining, but the senior couldn’t get a takedown late as he dropped a 5-4 decision.
West may be disappointed with the result at the state tournament, but White was quick to talk about the progress the senior has made over the years.
“That kid has come so far. From winning one bout as a JV wrestler as a freshman to suffering through an injury that cost him summers where he couldn’t compete,” White said. “He has as many wins (this year) than he did the first three years of varsity. He’s had a hell of a season. To go out at a state tournament when you started the way he did, the kid is just a worker. I’m going to miss him a lot.”
Three NTL wrestlers make quarters
Defending state champion Sheldon Seymour of Troy was victorious in his opening match — an 8-3 win over Jamestown’s Chase McLaughlin — and will be in the 120-pound quarters this morning.
Canton’s Garrett Storch picked up a fall in his opening match and will compete in the quarterfinals of the 195-pound bracket.
The lone other NTL wrestler in the quarterfinals will be Northeast Bradford heavyweight Dawson Brown, who was a 3-1 winner in overtime on Thursday.
