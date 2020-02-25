GREENE — One year ago, the Spencer-Van Etten boys basketball team fell as the No. 1 seed in the Class C Section IV quarterfinals to Newfield. This year the Panthers made it back to the tournament, despite facing challenges through the entirety of the season.
Tuesday night, the season came to an end as the Panthers fell to No. 4 seed Greene on the road, by a score of 58-47 after leading for a significant portion of the game.
The first 10 points of the contest were awarded consecutively to the Greene Trojans. Their hot shooting got their crowd involved putting the Panthers in a big hole early. After getting the game going in transition, S-VE went on a 12-2 run to close out the quarter, which would bring the score to 14-12 in favor of the Trojans.
“We started to execute better on offense in the end of the quarter by being faster and passing the ball better,” said S-VE Head Coach Jeremy Kastenhuber. “We held that momentum for most of the game, but they just made a lot of foul shots in the end.”
The momentum ensued in the following quarter as the Panther defense kicked it into another gear. They were able to force the Trojans to make mistakes while limiting them to just six points in the quarter to secure a 22-20 lead heading into halftime.
The Panthers started the third quarter with great ball movement that led to open cuts in front of the basket. Those looks set up the deep ball as well as sophomore Markus Brock knocked down two in the quarter, including one at the very end of the period. Greene matched the Panthers with one of their own at the buzzer to give them a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers fell behind in the start of the fourth but would not go away despite having junior James Sutherlin on the bench for the beginning of the frame with foul trouble. That foul trouble would represent the entire team as they were charged with 14 team fouls in the second half. The Trojans were able to ice the game with an outstanding 16 made free throws in the final period to secure the victory.
That went along with 27 made free throws for Greene in the game on of 33 attempts. The Panthers made five free throws on just six attempts in the contest.
In the scoring category, the Panthers were led by youth, which is a promising statement for the future. Brock, the sophomore, led the team with 15 points while junior Matt Byrne tallied 10 points. Senior Noah Mack also put in nine in his final game.
Greene was led by Senior Nate Barry who had 26 points on 11 made free throws. Eighth grader Noah Erickson also added 11 points, all coming from the charity stripe in the win.
With the loss, the Spencer-Van Etten Panthers finish the season at 9-11 with many familiar faces coming back for next season. Greene advances to the Class C quarterfinal round on Friday, where the Trojans will host No. 5 Candor after they defeated Lansing 68-39 in a dominating performance. S-VE defeated Candor earlier this month on the road.
“I’ve had a lot of groups come through, and I don’t think I’ve ever been as proud as I am of this group,” said Kastenhuber. “It was tough for them to lose a senior like Noah most of the year, but they all worked that much harder to get us to this point.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.