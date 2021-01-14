TROY — Troy opened strong and dominated the second half to post a 70-53 win over Athens Wednesday night.
The Trojans rode seven points from Ty Barrett and six from Evan VanNoy to an 18-10 lead after the first quarter.
Athens fought back in the second period, cutting Troy’s lead to seven points at 27-20.
Then the Trojans posted big numbers in both the third and fourth quarters — posting 43 points to Athens’ 33 — to pull away.
VanNoy led Troy with 18 points and Barrett added 17 points.
Also for Troy Mason Imbt and Nick Williams netted seven points each.
Nalen Carling had 15 points to pace Athens and JJ Babcock had 14 points.
Also for Athens, Shayne Reid, Tucker Brown and Mason Lister had five points each.
Athens, 1-1 in NTL play and 1-2 overall, will host Wellsboro Friday evening in a 6 p.m. varsity start.
Girls Basketball
Bloomsburg 59, Athens 24
BLOOMSBURG — The host Blue Jays flew out to a 22-7 first period lead over Athens and never looked back on the way to a 59-24 win over their guests.
Rylee Klinger tickled the twine for 11 of her game-high 22 points to spark Bloomsburg’s early explosion.
A balanced team game in the second for the Blue Jays ended with the host squad up 37-12 at the half.
Madeline Evans had the hot hand in the third for Bloomsburg, netting eight of her 15 points in the frame, and Kelsey Widom finished with 10 points for the Blue Jays.
Kept off the scoreboard in the first half, Athens’ Caydence Macik posted 12 points in the second half and had four blocked shots for the game.
Kayleigh Miller finished with eight points and three assists for Athens and teammate Megan Collins had seven points.
Also for Athens, Karlee Bartlow added four rebounds and two points.
The Lady Wildcats, now 2-1, will visit Wellsboro Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
