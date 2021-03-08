Waverly boys finish season strong, beat S-VE

WAVERLY— The Waverly boys basketball finished the season 8-4 after beating Spencer-Van Etten 56-48 in a Saturday matinee.
The Wolverines looked disjointed at the start of the game. S-VE guard James Sutherlin worked his way to the rim and scored eight points in the first quarter. Davis Croft scored five points, but Waverly trailed 17-12 after the first frame of action.
At one point in the second quarter, Waverly trailed 26-17. Looking for answers, the Wolverines knocked down two straight three-pointers and a layup off a steal brought the score back to 26-22.
Waverly continued its tear, tying the game at 26-26 — completing the 9-0 run. The Wolverines didn’t stop there, jumping out to a 34-27 lead early into the third quarter.
“It was very similar to our game last night against Notre Dame. We played a poor first half and then we came out in the third quarter and blew it open in open in the third quarter,” Waverly head coach Lou Judson said. “We have an explosive offense that can get hot from deep and we just came ready to play in the second half.”
Joey Tomasso looked energized and willing to attack in the third quarter. Tomasso scored 15 points and did well defending Sutherlin one-on-one in man defense. After a hot start, Sutherlin slowed down and couldn’t find the same easy shots as before. Sutherlin still finished with 17 points, but did not look as dominant.
Waverly took a 41-28 lead in the third quarter and never looked back. It was an all-around balanced scoring effort for the Wolverines. Aidan Westbrook scored nine points, Kobe Decker also scored nine points, Davis Croft and Brennan Traub each scored seven.
“I have been doing a bunch of different substitutions all year long and allowing guys to start that maybe wouldn’t have started in a regular season so it get you out of flow a little bit, but I’m super proud of these guys,” Judson said.
It was an emotional game for Waverly seniors Ryan Lambert, Westbrook, Peyton Bowen and Decker, who played their final game in what will be remembered as a strange way to end their high school basketball careers.
“My senior class with those four guys are going to certainly be missed,” Judson said. “Obviously with no fans in the crowd they didn’t get to see this group play, but my four seniors bring a lot to this team, bring a lot of heart, and hard work. They are kind of old school in the fact that they are undersized but rebound well and put a lot of time into their game.”
Waverly had an impressive season, going 2-0 in league play and had several big wins over the course of the shortened and brisk season.
“We finished up 8-4 and the only four losses are double-A schools,” Judson said. “We took care of business and beat the teams I thought we should have beat and then we played really well at times this year and it’s too bad because I would have liked to see what this team would have done in the playoffs.”
