Redskins drop thriller to North Penn-Mansfield

SAYRE — The Sayre Redskins put up a valiant effort, but ultimately fell to the pesky North Penn-Mansfield Tigers 69-64 on Saturday afternoon.
Sayre did not have a lead for the entire second half, but that did not deter from the edge of your seat, fast-paced action that took place.
Both Sayre and Mansfield gave it their all until the final whistle and Sayre head coach Devin Shaw gave credit where it was due to the opposing team.
“Mansfield is a great basketball team. They are well coached and they play well together so that makes a big difference” Shaw said. “You can’t look at team records. They are a very good basketball team no matter what their record is.”
Sayre jumped out to an early 9-6 lead, but after trading baskets back-and-forth the score stood still at a 14-14 deadlock after the first frame of action. The game opened up in the second quarter.
Mansfield freshman Karson Dominick continued to prove that he is one of the most talented up-and-coming players in the Northern Tier League. Dominick scored nine points in the first quarter and 10 points in the second quarter.
Dominick was virtually un-guardable from long range utilizing his excellent off-ball movement and clean shooting release. Dominick finished the game with 23 points including four three-pointers.
Sayre sophomore Luke Horton attacked the paint hard and wore down the Tigers in transition. Horton scored six points in the second quarter, and finished the game with 17 points. Horton wore his emotions on his sleeve and played a major role in orchestrating the Redskins’ offense.
Sayre junior Dom Fabbri also boasted an impressive performance. Fabbri finished the game with a team-high 18 points and pulled all the strings for the Redskins. The offense went through Fabbri and he did his best to keep the Redskins in the game.
Sayre looked strong in the second quarter, fighting tooth and nail before pulling ahead 25-18. With 4:28 left in the second quarter, trailing 30-23, Mansfield head coach Kipper Burleigh called a timeout, turning the tables. The Tigers turned to an aggressive one-three-one zone, working it to perfection against the young Redskins squad.
The Tigers came back, taking a 36-34 lead into halftime.
Shaw believes he should have done a better job preparing his team for the matchup and changes.
“I think I’m a little more disappointed in myself” Shaw said. “I got to do a better job at getting us prepared. That one-three-one defense gave us fits and I should have covered it more. “
Mansfield sophomore Brody Burleigh carried the weight in the third quarter. Burleigh put the pedal to the metal forcing turnovers and punishing in transition. Burleigh scored seven points in the third quarter and finished the game with 21.
Sayre held on, keeping the score 45-45 near the end of the third quarter. In similar fashion, the Tigers looked rejuvenated post-timeout taking a 51-45 lead heading into the final quarter.
Sayre had multiple chances to take a lead in the fourth quarter. The Redskins trailed 63-62 and 65-64 but squandered oppurtunities and simple mistakes made it a daunting task.
“We are fighting, but I feel like we take three steps forward and then we just take those three right back. So once we take those three steps forward we got to stay there because we can’t keep taking these steps back especially mid-season we should be in a better place.”
Trailing 67-64 with 27 seconds left, Shaw called a timeout with the chance to tie the game.
“With 27 seconds left I drew up a play for one of our better players, Dom. When we run the play I said ‘if it is not there, let’s just get to the rim and get to the line since we are in the bonus.’ We got too frantic and I feel as though our youth in having three sophomores on the court got to us.”
The Redskins turned the ball over on a sloppy shot selection, and that sealed the deal.
Next up for Sayre is a home contest against Canton on Wednesday night.
“We have two days of practice on Monday and Tuesday. Hopefully, that will prepare us for our next game against a very good Canton team we lost to earlier in the year.”
