TIOGA — With Newark Valley and Notre Dame on hand as pacers, Tioga’s boys and girls track and field squads swept Candor in an Interscholastic Athletic Conference dual meet.
Tioga’s girls won in a nail-biter, 53-49. The guys had far less concern, winning 69-26.
Tioga will travel to Edison on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. start.
Boys
Tioga’s guys made sure there would be no drama in their meet, winning 11 of the 13 contested events.
Valentino Rossi paced the Tioga guys with four wins on the day, and Evan Hubbard had three firsts.
The pair ran with Matt Watson and Chris Walsh on the winning 4x100-meter relay team that posted a 46.0 clocking.
Rossi added wins in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.2, the high jump, in which he cleared the bar at 5-feet, 6-inches and the long jump with a leap covering 18-7 1/2.
Hubbard’s other wins came in the 110-meter turdles, which he ran in 18.7, and the 200-meter dash by covering the distance in 24.1.
Walsh added a win in the 100 dash, clocking in at 12.0
Josh Snell also had two wins for Tioga, taking the shot put with a distance of 33-1 and the discus with a heave clearing 83-8, Nate Jaye won the pole vault by clearing the bar at 9-0, and Cameron Bosell won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:42.1.
Girls
The Tioga girls won seven of the 14 contested events but had a bit more depth, collecting five second-place finishes to four for Candor.
Julia Walsh won three events to lead the way and Mariah Nichols had two wins for the Lady Tigers.
The two clocked in at identical 17.7s in the 100-meter hurdles in different heats to tie for the win in that event.
Walsh added a win in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:14.3 and cleared the bar at 7-6 to win the pole vault.
Nichols added a win in the triple jump, clearing 29-11 3/4.
Also winning for Tioga were Emma Jaye with a height of 4-10 in the high jump, Kate Burrowes with a distance of 12-2 in the long jump, and Faith Burrowes with a distance of 19-9 1/2 in the shot put.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.