SAYRE 55, COWANESQUE VALLEY 28
Sayre 35 13 0 7 — 55
C. Valley 7 7 6 8 — 28
Scoring summary
First quarter
C- Kole Hurler, 1-yard pass from Seth Huyler (Huyler kick), 10:20
S- Corbin Brown, 10-yard pass from Brayden Horton (Nic Bentley kick), 7:51
S- Isaiah Firestine, 1-yard run (Bentley kick), 5:52
S- Firestine, 22-yard run (Bentley kick), 3:49
S- B. Horton, 8-yard run (Bentley kick), 2:27
C- Elliott Good, 54-yard run (Huyler kick), 1:30
S- Luke Horton, 45-yard pass from B. Horton (Bentley kick), :46
Second quarter
Firestine, 14-yard run (Bentley kick), 11:06
S- Ethan Miller, 1-yard pass from B. Horton (Kick blocked), 5:01
Third quarter
C- Good, 29-yard run (Pass failed), 6:16
Fourth quarter
S- Jake Bennett, 3-yard run (Bentley kick)
C- Tanyan Broewn, 23-yard pass from Huyler (Owen Fitzwater pass from Huyler), :54
Team statistics
S CV
First downs 13 11
Rushes-Yards 41-213 36-221
Passing (C-A-I) 9-13-1 13-29-2
Passing yards 227 147
Scrimmage yards 440 368
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-3
Punts-Avg 6-40.2 3-33.7
Panelties-Yards 6-47 7-60
Individual statistics
Rushing
Sayre: Firestine, 19-109-3; Bennett, 6-67-1; B. Horton, 6-29-1; Pat Casterline, 2-21; Brown, 2-19; Zach Garrity, 1-4; Team, 2- (-8); L. Horton, 3- (-17).
Cowanesque Valley: Good, 22-206-2; Cody Fleming, 3-19; Jacob Schmitt, 1-10; Hurler, 1- (-1); Team, 1- (-2); Huyler, 8-(-11).
Passing
Sayre: B. Horton, 9-14-227-3-1.
Cowanesque Valley: Huyler, 13-29-147-2-2.
Receiving
Sayre: L. Horton, 3-130-1; Brown, 2-65-1; Zach Watkins, 2-23; Miller, 2-7-1.
Cowanesque Valley: Brown, 7-129-1; Hurler, 3-17-1; Schmitt; 1-4; Tucker St. Peter, 1- (-1); Good, 1- (-2).
Interceptions
Sayre: Watkins, Brown.
Cowanesque Valley: St. Peter.
Records: Sayre 6-2 (4-0); Cowanesque Valley 2-6 (2-2).
———
WAVERLY 28, ONEONTA 14
Waverly 7 0 7 14 — 28
Oneonta 0 7 0 7 — 14
Scoring summary
First quarter
W- Jalen McCarty, 17-yard run (Alex Gadow kick), 2:12
Second quarter
O- Graham Wooden, 5-yard run (Carter Neer kick), 10:11
Third quarter
W- David Hallett, 6-yard pass from Joe Tomasso (Gadow kick), 7:40
Fourth quarter
W- David Hallett, 3-yard run (Gadow kick), 8:03
W- Ethan Stotler, 19-yard pass from Tomasso (Gadow kick), 3:31
O- Neer, 18-yard run (Neer kick), :53
Team statistics
W O
First downs 16 13
Rushes-Yards 36-234 30-176
Passing (C-A-I) 14-23-1 17-27-3
Passing yards 176 110
Scrimmage yards 410 286
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Punts-Avg. 2-40 3-39.5
Penalties-Yards 6-43 3-35
Individual statistics
Rushing
Waverly: Hallett, 14-90-1; Caden Wheeler, 9-66; Austin Kimble, 8-48; McCarty, 5-30-1.
Oneonta: Wooden, 16-103-1; Isaac Wells, 8-50; Neer, 4-23-1; AdNate DeGraff, 1- (-4); Ardell Wellman, 1-4.
Passing
Waverly: Tomasso, 14-23-176-2-1.
Oneonta: Wooden, 17-27-110-0-3.
Receiving
Waverly: Aidan Westbrook, 4-94; Stotler, 4-42-1; McCarty, 3-26; Hallett, 3-14-1.
Oneonta: Wells, 7-40; Lucas Breakey, 5-34; Wellman, 3-17; Aidan Breakey, 1-10; Jack Caruso, 1-9.
Records: Waverly 3-3 (2-3); Oneonta 1-5 (1-5).
———
TIOGA 48, GREENE 20
Tioga 12 8 7 21 — 48
Greene 6 0 14 0 — 20
Scoring summary
First quarter
G- Zach Gibbon, 1-yard run (PAT failed), 7:47
T- Emmet Wood, 2-yard run (Kick failed), 3:35
T- Wood, 4-yard ru8n (PAT failed), :29
Second quarter
T- Brady Worthing, 23-yard run (Wood, pass from Worthing), 4:17
Third quarter
T- Wlld, 43-yard run (Worthing kick), 11:03
G- Gibbon, 18-yard pass from Nate Erickson (PAT good), 5:31
G- Gibbon, 23-yard pass from Erickson (PAT failed), :16
Fourth quarter
T- Worthing, 5-yard run (Worthing kick), 7:29
T- Wood, 66-yard run (Worthing kick), 6:30
T- Wood, 1-yard run (Worthing kick)
Team statistics
T G
First downs 37 24
Rushes-Yards 57-482 16-40
Passing (C-A-I) 5-7-0 16-32-1
Passing yards 64 213
Scrimmage yards 546 253
Total yards 564 291
Punts-Avg. 0-0 4-46.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-47 4-25
Individual statistics
Rushing
Passing
Tioga: Wood, 34-289-5; Worthing, 15-161-2; Sloan Manuel, 3-9; David MacWhinnie, 2-8; Jacob Welch, 1-7.
Greene: N. Erickson, 4-14; Gibbon, 9-14; Drew Erickson, 4-12
Passing
Tioga: Worthing, 5-7-64-0-0.
Greene: N. Erickson, 13-26-160-2-1; D. Erickson, 3-6-73-0-0.
Receiving
Tioga: Mason Booser, 3-55; Thomas Cook, 1-8; Wood, 1-3.
Greene: Gibbon, 1-113-2; Josh Trepa, 5-35; D. Erickson, 2-38; Josh Titus, 1-17; Noah Kennedy, 1-9
Interceptions
Tioga: Worthing.
Records: Tioga 6-0 (2-0); Greene 3-3 (1-1)
———
WATKINS GLEN/ODESSA-MONTUR 27, SPEMNCER-VAN ETTEN/CANDOR 0
WG/OM 7 14 0 6 — 27
SVEC 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First quarter
W- Tavon Jones, 8-yard run (PAT good)
Second quarter
W- Cameron Holland (PAT failed)
W- Jones, 3-yard run (Jones run)
Fourth quarter
W- Dominick Fazzary, 12-yard run
Team statistics
W S
First downs 21 11
Rushes-Yards 40-212 24-57
Passing (C-A-I) 4-6-0 10-25-2
Passing yards 48 136
Scrimmage yards 260 193
Punts-Avg. 1-34.0 2-27.0
Penalties-Yards 1-15 2-22
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Watkins Glen/Odsessa-Montour: Owen Scholtisek, 12-67; Jones, 6-47-2; Fazzary, 6-33-1; Matt Irwin, 4-17; Ben Matthews, 4-19; Hunter Holley, 1-10; Holland, 6-7.
Spencer-Vab Etten/Candor: Nash Whitmore, 13-35; Nick Thomas, 3-24; Devin Beach, 1-10; Matt Byrne, 4- (-5); Alex Morse, 3 (-7).
Passing
Watkins Glen/Odsessa-Montour: Cameron Holland, 4-6-48-0-0.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor: Matt Byrne, 10-25-136-0-2.
Receiving
Watkins Glen/Odsessa-Montour: Cayden Confer, 2-44; Irwin, 1-4; Jones, 1-0.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor: Whitmore, 2-66; Thomas, 6-60; Morse, 2-10.
Interceptions
Watkins Glen/Odsessa-Montour: Scholtisek, Irwin.
Records: Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 2-4 (1-1); Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 1-5 (0-2).
