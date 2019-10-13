SAYRE 55, COWANESQUE VALLEY 28

Sayre 35 13 0 7 — 55

C. Valley 7 7 6 8 — 28

Scoring summary

First quarter

C- Kole Hurler, 1-yard pass from Seth Huyler (Huyler kick), 10:20

S- Corbin Brown, 10-yard pass from Brayden Horton (Nic Bentley kick), 7:51

S- Isaiah Firestine, 1-yard run (Bentley kick), 5:52

S- Firestine, 22-yard run (Bentley kick), 3:49

S- B. Horton, 8-yard run (Bentley kick), 2:27

C- Elliott Good, 54-yard run (Huyler kick), 1:30

S- Luke Horton, 45-yard pass from B. Horton (Bentley kick), :46

Second quarter

Firestine, 14-yard run (Bentley kick), 11:06

S- Ethan Miller, 1-yard pass from B. Horton (Kick blocked), 5:01

Third quarter

C- Good, 29-yard run (Pass failed), 6:16

Fourth quarter

S- Jake Bennett, 3-yard run (Bentley kick)

C- Tanyan Broewn, 23-yard pass from Huyler (Owen Fitzwater pass from Huyler), :54

Team statistics

S CV

First downs 13 11

Rushes-Yards 41-213 36-221

Passing (C-A-I) 9-13-1 13-29-2

Passing yards 227 147

Scrimmage yards 440 368

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-3

Punts-Avg 6-40.2 3-33.7

Panelties-Yards 6-47 7-60

Individual statistics

Rushing

Sayre: Firestine, 19-109-3; Bennett, 6-67-1; B. Horton, 6-29-1; Pat Casterline, 2-21; Brown, 2-19; Zach Garrity, 1-4; Team, 2- (-8); L. Horton, 3- (-17).

Cowanesque Valley: Good, 22-206-2; Cody Fleming, 3-19; Jacob Schmitt, 1-10; Hurler, 1- (-1); Team, 1- (-2); Huyler, 8-(-11).

Passing

Sayre: B. Horton, 9-14-227-3-1.

Cowanesque Valley: Huyler, 13-29-147-2-2.

Receiving

Sayre: L. Horton, 3-130-1; Brown, 2-65-1; Zach Watkins, 2-23; Miller, 2-7-1.

Cowanesque Valley: Brown, 7-129-1; Hurler, 3-17-1; Schmitt; 1-4; Tucker St. Peter, 1- (-1); Good, 1- (-2).

Interceptions

Sayre: Watkins, Brown.

Cowanesque Valley: St. Peter.

Records: Sayre 6-2 (4-0); Cowanesque Valley 2-6 (2-2).

———

WAVERLY 28, ONEONTA 14

Waverly 7 0 7 14 — 28

Oneonta 0 7 0 7 — 14

Scoring summary

First quarter

W- Jalen McCarty, 17-yard run (Alex Gadow kick), 2:12

Second quarter

O- Graham Wooden, 5-yard run (Carter Neer kick), 10:11

Third quarter

W- David Hallett, 6-yard pass from Joe Tomasso (Gadow kick), 7:40

Fourth quarter

W- David Hallett, 3-yard run (Gadow kick), 8:03

W- Ethan Stotler, 19-yard pass from Tomasso (Gadow kick), 3:31

O- Neer, 18-yard run (Neer kick), :53

Team statistics

W O

First downs 16 13

Rushes-Yards 36-234 30-176

Passing (C-A-I) 14-23-1 17-27-3

Passing yards 176 110

Scrimmage yards 410 286

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Punts-Avg. 2-40 3-39.5

Penalties-Yards 6-43 3-35

Individual statistics

Rushing

Waverly: Hallett, 14-90-1; Caden Wheeler, 9-66; Austin Kimble, 8-48; McCarty, 5-30-1.

Oneonta: Wooden, 16-103-1; Isaac Wells, 8-50; Neer, 4-23-1; AdNate DeGraff, 1- (-4); Ardell Wellman, 1-4.

Passing

Waverly: Tomasso, 14-23-176-2-1.

Oneonta: Wooden, 17-27-110-0-3.

Receiving

Waverly: Aidan Westbrook, 4-94; Stotler, 4-42-1; McCarty, 3-26; Hallett, 3-14-1.

Oneonta: Wells, 7-40; Lucas Breakey, 5-34; Wellman, 3-17; Aidan Breakey, 1-10; Jack Caruso, 1-9.

Records: Waverly 3-3 (2-3); Oneonta 1-5 (1-5).

———

TIOGA 48, GREENE 20

Tioga 12 8 7 21 — 48

Greene 6 0 14 0 — 20

Scoring summary

First quarter

G- Zach Gibbon, 1-yard run (PAT failed), 7:47

T- Emmet Wood, 2-yard run (Kick failed), 3:35

T- Wood, 4-yard ru8n (PAT failed), :29

Second quarter

T- Brady Worthing, 23-yard run (Wood, pass from Worthing), 4:17

Third quarter

T- Wlld, 43-yard run (Worthing kick), 11:03

G- Gibbon, 18-yard pass from Nate Erickson (PAT good), 5:31

G- Gibbon, 23-yard pass from Erickson (PAT failed), :16

Fourth quarter

T- Worthing, 5-yard run (Worthing kick), 7:29

T- Wood, 66-yard run (Worthing kick), 6:30

T- Wood, 1-yard run (Worthing kick)

Team statistics

T G

First downs 37 24

Rushes-Yards 57-482 16-40

Passing (C-A-I) 5-7-0 16-32-1

Passing yards 64 213

Scrimmage yards 546 253

Total yards 564 291

Punts-Avg. 0-0 4-46.3

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 7-47 4-25

Individual statistics

Rushing

Passing

Tioga: Wood, 34-289-5; Worthing, 15-161-2; Sloan Manuel, 3-9; David MacWhinnie, 2-8; Jacob Welch, 1-7.

Greene: N. Erickson, 4-14; Gibbon, 9-14; Drew Erickson, 4-12

Passing

Tioga: Worthing, 5-7-64-0-0.

Greene: N. Erickson, 13-26-160-2-1; D. Erickson, 3-6-73-0-0.

Receiving

Tioga: Mason Booser, 3-55; Thomas Cook, 1-8; Wood, 1-3.

Greene: Gibbon, 1-113-2; Josh Trepa, 5-35; D. Erickson, 2-38; Josh Titus, 1-17; Noah Kennedy, 1-9

Interceptions

Tioga: Worthing.

Records: Tioga 6-0 (2-0); Greene 3-3 (1-1)

———

WATKINS GLEN/ODESSA-MONTUR 27, SPEMNCER-VAN ETTEN/CANDOR 0

WG/OM 7 14 0 6 — 27

SVEC 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring Summary

First quarter

W- Tavon Jones, 8-yard run (PAT good)

Second quarter

W- Cameron Holland (PAT failed)

W- Jones, 3-yard run (Jones run)

Fourth quarter

W- Dominick Fazzary, 12-yard run

Team statistics

W S

First downs 21 11

Rushes-Yards 40-212 24-57

Passing (C-A-I) 4-6-0 10-25-2

Passing yards 48 136

Scrimmage yards 260 193

Punts-Avg. 1-34.0 2-27.0

Penalties-Yards 1-15 2-22

Individual Statistics

Rushing

Watkins Glen/Odsessa-Montour: Owen Scholtisek, 12-67; Jones, 6-47-2; Fazzary, 6-33-1; Matt Irwin, 4-17; Ben Matthews, 4-19; Hunter Holley, 1-10; Holland, 6-7.

Spencer-Vab Etten/Candor: Nash Whitmore, 13-35; Nick Thomas, 3-24; Devin Beach, 1-10; Matt Byrne, 4- (-5); Alex Morse, 3 (-7).

Passing

Watkins Glen/Odsessa-Montour: Cameron Holland, 4-6-48-0-0.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor: Matt Byrne, 10-25-136-0-2.

Receiving

Watkins Glen/Odsessa-Montour: Cayden Confer, 2-44; Irwin, 1-4; Jones, 1-0.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor: Whitmore, 2-66; Thomas, 6-60; Morse, 2-10.

Interceptions

Watkins Glen/Odsessa-Montour: Scholtisek, Irwin.

Records: Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 2-4 (1-1); Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 1-5 (0-2).

