WAVERLY — Kennedy Westbrook led Waverly’s girls with four wins and the Wolverines boys were led by triple winners Collin Wright and Ralph Johnson as the host team swept Watkins Glen in an IAC meet Tuesday.
Waverly’s boys won 74-40 and the Lady Wolverines won 64-15.
Boys
Johnson won the 100-meter dash in 11.83 seconds, the 200 in 24.21 and ran with Caden Wheeler, Micah Chandler and Ryan Lambert to claim the 4x100 relay in 46.99.
Wright won the distance races, taking the 800 in 2:20.44, the 1600 in 4:43.55 and the 3,200 in 11:40.86.
Skyler Dengler won both hurdles events, running the 110 in 21.09 and the 400-meter hurdles in 1:15.20.
Also for Waverly Sam VanDyke won the 400-meter dash with a time of a 59.41.
Girls
Kennedy Westbrook took the sprints, winning the 100 in 14.26 and the 200 in 29.49. She also won the 4x100 relay running with Abbey Knolles, Natalie Garrity and Gabby Picco to a time of 55.57, and with Knolles, Addison Westbrook and Ricco to a 4:47.69 to win the 4x400 relay.
Harper Minaker had wins in the 800 and 1500 for Waverly, taking the former in 2:42.88 and the latter with a time of 5:27.98.
Also for Waverly, Paige Robinson won the 400 in 1:10.95; Erica Ryck took the shot put by clearing 22-feet, 1 1/2-inch; Natalie Garrity took the long jump by clearing 14-1; and Addison Westbrook topped the bar at 4-2 to win the high jump.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.