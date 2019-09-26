Division I
NTL Ovr.
W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA
Canton 3-0 111-40 — 5-0 209-61
Troy 3-0 117-62 — 4-1 188-118
Wellsboro 1-1 82-54 1 1/2 4-1 253-102
N.P./M. 1-1 43-52 1 1/2 2-3 106-143
Wyalusing 1-1 51-73 1 1/2 2-3 121-170
Athens 0-3 61-100 3 1-4 137-152
Towanda 0-3 46-130 3 0-5 94-192
Division I
NTL Ovr.
W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA
Sayre 2-0 102-23 — 4-1 195-113
Muncy 2-0 70-20 — 3-2 113-109
Montgomery 1-1 73-49 1 1-4 144-215
C. Valley 1-1 40-50 1 1-4 67-192
CMVT 1-2 42-84 1 1/2 2-3 42-132
Bucktail 0-3 14-115 2 1/2 0-4 28-167
Division II
Lea. Ovr.
W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA
Chen. Forks 3-0 125-35 — 3-0 125-35
M-E 2-0 89-51 1/2 2-1 117-103
Chen. Valley 1-1 83-56 1 1/2 2-1 125-63
Owego 1-1 30-55 1 1/2 2-1 65-62
Waverly 1-1 68-53 1 1/2 2-1 91-75
Oneonta 1-2 49-140 2 1-2 0-3 49-140
Johnson City 0-2 32-69 2 1/2 0-3 54-101
Norwich 0-2 34-51 2 1/2 0-3 61-104
Division III
Lea. Ovr.
W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA
Dryden 0-0 0-0 — 2-1 76-78
WG/OM 0-0 0-0 — 1-2 58-72
N.Valley 0-0 0-0 — 0-3 70-126
SVEC 0-0 0-0 — 0-3 55-138
Division VI
Lea. Ovr.
W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA
Tioga 0-0 0-0 — 3-0 90-40
Greene 0-0 0-0 — 1-2 77-97
Groton 0-0 0-0 — 1-2 36-90
Moravia 0-0 0-0 — 1-2 56-129
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.