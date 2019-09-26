Division I

NTL Ovr.

W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA

Canton 3-0 111-40 — 5-0 209-61

Troy 3-0 117-62 — 4-1 188-118

Wellsboro 1-1 82-54 1 1/2 4-1 253-102

N.P./M. 1-1 43-52 1 1/2 2-3 106-143

Wyalusing 1-1 51-73 1 1/2 2-3 121-170

Athens 0-3 61-100 3 1-4 137-152

Towanda 0-3 46-130 3 0-5 94-192

Sayre 2-0 102-23 — 4-1 195-113

Muncy 2-0 70-20 — 3-2 113-109

Montgomery 1-1 73-49 1 1-4 144-215

C. Valley 1-1 40-50 1 1-4 67-192

CMVT 1-2 42-84 1 1/2 2-3 42-132

Bucktail 0-3 14-115 2 1/2 0-4 28-167

Division II

Lea. Ovr.

W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA

Chen. Forks 3-0 125-35 — 3-0 125-35

M-E 2-0 89-51 1/2 2-1 117-103

Chen. Valley 1-1 83-56 1 1/2 2-1 125-63

Owego 1-1 30-55 1 1/2 2-1 65-62

Waverly 1-1 68-53 1 1/2 2-1 91-75

Oneonta 1-2 49-140 2 1-2 0-3 49-140

Johnson City 0-2 32-69 2 1/2 0-3 54-101

Norwich 0-2 34-51 2 1/2 0-3 61-104

Division III

Lea. Ovr.

W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA

Dryden 0-0 0-0 — 2-1 76-78

WG/OM 0-0 0-0 — 1-2 58-72

N.Valley 0-0 0-0 — 0-3 70-126

SVEC 0-0 0-0 — 0-3 55-138

Division VI

Lea. Ovr.

W-L PF-PA GB W-L PF-PA

Tioga 0-0 0-0 — 3-0 90-40

Greene 0-0 0-0 — 1-2 77-97

Groton 0-0 0-0 — 1-2 36-90

Moravia 0-0 0-0 — 1-2 56-129

