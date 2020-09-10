ATHENS — After a summer of anxiously awaiting to find out whether or not they would even be able to play this fall, the Athens football team is ready to play.
Just like every football team, the Wildcats face an entirely new series of challenges this season.
Heat acclimatization could not begin until late August, which cut into preseason preparations and left teams with a little less than three weeks to prepare for their first game.
“It’s tough when you only have one scrimmage,” head coach Jack Young said.
Athens faced Wellsboro in their lone scrimmage this summer.
The lack of padded practices put teams into an unprecedented crunch for time to prepare for the first game of the season, as it has become harder to evaluate where a team stands, what they do well, and what needs to improve.
For Young, his focus on the condensed preseason has been to control what they can.
“Our big thing is to eliminate the mistakes that are costly,” he said. “Ones that put you behind the chains or give offenses an advantage. We’ve been focusing on taking care of the little things.”
The experience of the Athens roster should help counter the loss of preparation time.
Quarterback Mason Lister is entering his sophomore season looking to build from last year, where he threw for 1,182 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
Junior Shayne Reid will return as the feature running back. He ran for 578 yards and eight touchdowns on 97 carries in 2019.
The Wildcats lost their No. 1 receiver Keegan Rude, who graduated in June, but junior JJ Babcock appears ready to take on the role after registering 15 receptions for 251 yards and two touchdowns last season.
Additionally, Young has tagged senior Tanner Dildine and Junior Troy Jennings as players to watch.
If Athens wants to be better than its 1-10 record in 2019, its biggest improvements will need to come on defense. The Wildcats failed to hold a single opponent to under 21 points last season.
Even though Young wants to emphasize on the things his team can control, he knows there are things they cannot — the biggest being whether or not the Wildcats will be able to finish their already condensed schedule.
Other teams in District IV have already had to postpone games due to cases of COVID-19, including South Williamsport in the Northern Tier League.
“Everybody isn’t playing everybody, so I really don’t think there’s truly going to be a league champion,” Young said about the competition this year.
“We’ve talked for a couple weeks. We’re just focused on what we can control and hopefully we get six or eight games in.”
Athens is currently slated to play six games, all but one within the NTL North Division.
“We’re just going to go one week at a time,” Young said of his team’s approach to the schedule.
The unknown of playing out the entire schedule has forced the league to create an abnormal schedule, pushing games typically played at the end of the season up to Week One.
That means the Wildcats will open the season against the rival Sayre Redskins, which has driven Young to focus even more being well-disciplined on the field.
“Especially when you’ve got a rivalry like this in Week One,” he said. “The little things are going to make a huge advantage for the team.”
Rivalry games carry a special meaning, and at all levels, teams can get caught up in the rivalry rather than the execution of a game.
“We’ve tried not to make it any different, but there’s no choice,” Young said about the team’s mentality in preparing to play Sayre in Week One. “It’s (still) going to be different.”
With no postseason, this early-season rivalry game carries even more weight than normal.
For the Athens seniors, it is a chance to beat Sayre for the first time since their freshman year.
“These seniors have lost two in a row (to Sayre), and they’re not used to that,” Young said. “They know that they’re going to be prepared to go to battle and do whatever it takes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.