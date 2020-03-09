SCRANTON — A strong start for the Sayre Redskins was not enough to stay in the game, as they were eliminated from the PIAA State Basketball tournament by District Two Champion Holy Cross, falling 72-35 on Saturday.
The Redskins got off to a hot start, winning the opening tip and jumping out to a 5-1 lead. It took Holy Cross just a few possessions to get going though, going on a run to take the lead. Junior Matt Lane hit two three-pointers in the first period to keep Sayre within three.
“I felt pretty hot (after that start),” Lane said. “We needed to keep shooting. They played really good defense.”
“We started (well) right from the get-go,” Sayre Coach Devin Shaw said. “It wasn’t any shell-shock of a new environment, new team, or anything like that. The state level wasn’t like a surprise for them. Some people come in flat, I was happy to see that.”
A three-pointer at the buzzer from Caleb Callejas pushed Holy Cross’s lead to six, giving it momentum going into the second quarter — and for the rest of the game — as the Crusaders would never relinquish the lead.
Holy Cross began to pull away halfway through the second quarter as Callejas hit his third three-pointer of the game and came right back with another basket on a breakaway forcing Shaw to call a timeout with his team trailing by seven points.
It was at that point the Sayre offense began to stall as a plethora of turnovers caused by physical defense led to points for Holy Cross.
“After I made (those) couple threes, they started to get on me,” Lane said. “It was hard to get open after that.”
Holy Cross had built its lead to 23 by the end of the third quarter and went on to win the game by 37.
“All credit to Holy Cross, they’re a great team.” Shaw said. “We saw them on film … They’re very physical, they move well, they know where they’re supposed to be in spots … They’re a good team and we knew that. We’ve got to be a little stronger and a little bit more confident with the basketball to be able to take care of it.”
Even with the disappointing ending, Shaw believes his team surprised a lot of people with its run to the State Tournament in his first season as Sayre’s coach.
After what he called a “slow start” to the season the Redskins qualified for the District IV Tournament and took third place, coming back from eight points down with less than two minutes to go in the third place game against Canton, to qualify for the state tournament.
“I said ‘If we work hard enough, we can get to that district level and maybe even that state level,’” he said. “They knew that going in from the summer, that’s something we were working towards, and we did it”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.