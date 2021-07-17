WAVERLY — The Waverly Girls Softball Clinic, for girls in grades 1 through 8, is currently taking registrations.
The camp will be on Aug. 2, 3, and 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and be held at the varsity softball field. The fee is $25 per student.
Current J.V. and modified coaches will be assisted by current varsity players.
Special guest coaches for the clinic will be Wendi Hammond and Dan Ayres.
The first day of the camp will focus on fielding. The second day will be for pitchers and catchers. The third day will focus on hitting.
For more information, contact Coach Martina Ayres at (607)-744-1312 or by email at mayres@gstboces.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.