We are blessed to have many rail-trails in our area. A rail-trail is an abandoned railroad which has been deeded to a conservation group. The Pine Creek Rail-Trail is located in both Lycoming and Tioga Counties. It is over 62 miles in length, from the southern terminus in Jersey Shore to the northern terminus just north of Wellsboro.
The Pine Creek Rail-Trail is considered one of the top ten rail-rails in America. Take a walk or a bike ride just once on this delightful trail, and you will absolutely fall in love with this place. We have been using this rail-trail and several others since we bought our bikes in 2006. It gave a nice new outdoor pursuit.
The Pine Creek Rail-Trail is the old New York Central Railroad line from Lyons, New York south to Newberry Yard in Williamsport. The last train ended in l988. Incidentally, in case you are unaware, most railroad destinations do not list the actual town. For instance, the old Pennsylvania Railroad line which starts at the Newberry Yard in Williamsport, runs north to the Bulkhead, which is actually Elmira, N.Y.
Things to see on the trail are many. I would suggest that you obtain a copy of Linda Stager’s excellent book, “The Pine Creek Rail-Trail Guidebook, A bicycle Ride Through History.” Linda lives in Wellsboro, Pa. and is on the rail-trail often. Her book breaks down the 62 mile length in eight to 12 miles segments. You can also obtain a Pine Creek Rail Trail brochure at places all along the rail-trail. This excellent guide shows most all aspects of the rail-trail including the numerous hiking trails. The brochure is published by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. DCNR also maintains the rail-trail along with numerous local volunteers who have a love for the outdoors and local ties to the rail-trail.
We enjoy taking 10 to 12 miles rides with lots of stops for photos and just enjoying the sights, sounds and smells of nature. When we rode the rail-trail last Friday, the intoxicating smells of the Honeysuckle bushes are a true delight this time of year.
Incidentally, those beautiful wildflowers that you see along roads, fields, and streams are known as Dame’s Rocket, an escapee from England. This four petaled flower is a member of the mustard family. We used to think this flower was the Spring Phlox. That is a similar looking five petaled flower that blooms in July.
Get out and enjoy these wonderful things that God gives to all of us, if we only look for them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.