Athens' Sumner gets 50th in rout of Galeton

ATHENS — Jesse Sumner had a big day on Thursday. The last of his five-goal assault in the Wildcats’ 11-0 rout of visiting Galeton was the 50th of the senior’s high school career.
Early on, it was Aaron Lane and Luke Arnold who were doing the damage. Arnold hit off a Lane assist just 4:49 into the contest. Over the next six minutes, Lane scored twice off assists from Alex Rowe and Arnold.
Sumner got in on the fun at the 26:41 mark of the first half with a goal off an assist by Lane and added another off a Lane assist at the 17:34 mark.
Sumner went from the scoring role to the assist role on the last Athens goal of the first half, handing off to David Scheftic to make the score 6-0.
Just four minutes into the second half, Lane connected on a header and Sumner took over from there.
First came a goal on a header off a Lane assist with 35:14 to play. Then came back-to-back goals off assists from Arnold. The first of those, with 34:37 remaining set the stage for Sumner’s 50th goal, which came at the 31:15 mark.
The game’s final goal was scored by Tyler Chambers.
Athens fired off 29 shots to two for Galeton, but the Tigers had three corner kicks to Athens’ two.
Athens will visit Ithaca at 7 p.m. Saturday.
