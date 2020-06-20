Waverly’s Ortiz takes home Principals’ Award

WAVERLY — The Principals’ Award, given to the top senior female athlete in the Valley since 1982, landed in the hands of Waverly soccer and track standout Melina Ortiz Wednsday night.
“I’m very flattered,” Ortiz said. “I’m glad I could represent Waverly well. I have a lot of pride, being from Waverly and being able to not only have my name on there but to also have Waverly High School on there.”
Ortiz wasn’t expecting to see her name on the trophy.
“I was definitely shocked and very much inspired. I took it as a huge compliment. I was very happy to receive it. I was definitely surprised but it was a nice surprise. I knew it was a great honor. I knew that there were a lot of worthy candidates. I wasn’t rally expecting to get it but I’m very honored that I did.”
Ortiz, who is off to NCAA Division I Siena in the fall to play soccer with the Saints, noted that many hands went into her success and abilities.
“I definitely would not be even close to where I am today if it weren’t for my coaches, my teammates or any of my family and friends who have just been so supportive of me through my whole athletic career,” she said. “I’m very grateful to be where I am today, and to have had a coaches that I’ve had who have been able to put some hours aside in their day to help me as well. It’s been a vast blessing to have all of the opportunities I’ve had.”
Of course, she also had a hand in the skill level that landed her atop this year’s Principals’ list, and a gave her a spot on a Division I college team. The big thing for her, though, is that all of that work never really felt like work.
“I can’t even imagine trying to count up all of the hours, but at the end of the day it feels less like work. It (soccer) is always been something I loved doing. As for track, I’m a competitive person. I really enjoy putting the work in. I don’t mind. I wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I don’t have any regrets. I get to do what I love and now I get to do it for four more years. I’m excited. It’s something I’ve loved since I was a little girl and I’m glad that the flame never went out. I’ve been able to still feel passionately about it and sill want to pursue it.”
Ortiz also offered up some advise for younger players who might want to be a high-end athlete in whatever sport they choose. She said that the key is keeping passion for the game alive throughout an entire career.
“My best advice would be to make sure you never fall out of love with the game,” she said. “At the end of the day, you can put in those hours and hours of work but if you don’t love what you’re doing you’re never going to reach your full potential. It’s about skill and knowing the game, but it’s also about your passion and how much you want to be winning that game or an award. It has to come from the heart.”
She has seen the flame go out in some players down through the years.
“It’s sad to see. Especially, you find that the people who are playing more competitively — because they’re playing more often and for higher stakes — that’s usually when they start to lose it. It’s not necessarily as much fun because there’s all of the pressure. I’ve also seen people lose it and get it back. That’s always good to see.”
After seeing others lose their fire, Ortiz said that she had been concerned about her own ability to keep the passion at times.
“There were some times when I’d see someone who was so passionate about the game then all of a sudden, you can see that it’s not there anymore. That makes me nervous, in the back of my mind, it’s always kind of scaring me that I might lose it,” said Ortiz. “I think those fears are there for everyone, but I think I knew that — since it’s been such a big dream for me since I was so young — I figured I’ve put in this much work; I’ve gone through some hard stuff and I still love it, I think the dream is going to be here for a while.”
Ortiz also said that she has thought about coaching.
“Coaching is a very hard job. It’s one thing to be on the field but another to see the field and telling everyone what to do and trying to improve whatever situation there is in the game that you’re in. It’s tricky. More power to every coach that I’f had because it is hard.”
That said, she added, “But I’d like to, once my legs stop kicking as hard as they do now. I’d like to still be part of the game and I think coaching — even if it’s just a rec team now and then — I could probably do that. Just something to keep the flame lit.”
In her final high school soccer season, Ortiz finished with 12 goals and seven assists as she helped Waverly finish with a 14-3 record.
