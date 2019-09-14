Shawn Nye ‘the race guy’ wins at Chemung

CHEMUNG — Last Friday and Saturday offered Chemung Speedrome fans a rare two-day show as Chemung teamed up with the Race of Champions. Great racing and a successful weekend ensued as Southern Tier race fans squeezed one more good weekend out of late Summer/early Fall.
On Friday night, the Super Stocks ran a 42-lap race in memory of the late Ed Bidlack. The former Late Model racer at Shangri-la/Tioga passed away earlier in the summer. Gary Noe led early on before losing the top spot to Mike Nichols on a lap 17 restart.
Nichols collected the halfway bonus of $100 sponsored by Footes Tire and Auto Service. Over the second half of the race, Nick Robinson and Garrett Zacharias got up to second and third, but the gap between them and Nichols proved to be too much to overcome.
Nichols scored the win, which an anonymous donor had increased to $1,000. Mike was also in the best position to capitalize on a $600 bonus if he could win Saturday as well. Robinson, Zacharias, Jesse Hurley and Tim Gullo all posted top five finishes.
The 25-lap INEX Legends national qualifier got underway with Jody Buckley starting from the first position. Kyle Youngs ran right behind him with Gary Ham in third. The race had a lengthy caution when Raven Schrantz spilled oil in turn three.
While the track crew cleaned up that mess, an even greater mess occurred. Charlie Lohmeyer’s No. 5L went up in smoke in turn one while under caution, but he stayed on the track and put oil down from turn one all the way to turn four.
Youngs held on and scored the win over Gary Ham, Jody Buckley, Sean Verwys and Anthony Gullo.
Josh Duke was able to come out to the track and do what Josh Duke does in the INEX Bandolero division- win. The track’s record-holder for season wins, now at 11, made it look easy in the 10-lap national qualifier.
Derrick Vogler finished second, followed to the line by Chase Sinsabaugh, Jeffrey Noe and Nolan Baker. Four cars pulled into victory lane – Duke and Vogler for the Outlaw and Bandit wins, Sinsabaugh and Noe for capturing the Bandit and Outlaw national qualifiers.
Saturday brought the New York Super Stocks and two of the Race of Champions asphalt divisions, Sportsman and 4 Cylinders, together for a full evening of racing.
It’s a tough task to roll into a brand new track you’ve never been to before. Lancaster, N.Y.’s Shawn Nye did just that when he won his heat race, drew the pole for the 75-lap feature and then led every lap for the big win.
In the early going, he faced a tough challenge from Charlie Sharpsteen who lost second to Tyler Rypkema. Nye saw a nice lead almost evaporate when he caught some lap cars on lap 30. The race itself was slowed for seven cautions.
Each time Rypkema tried to outrun Nye but he was unable to do so. The final caution came with five laps to go. Nye prevailed yet again and took the checkered flag over Tony Hanbury, who nipped Rypkema at the finish line for second coming off turn four on the final lap. Joe Evans and Sharpsteen rounded out the top five.
The New York Super Stocks made their third, and final, appearance at Chemung this year. Luck of the draw put Mike Nichols on the outside of row one for the start of the 50-lap feature.
It took Nichols just a dozen laps to take over the lead. From that point on, he had to survive several restarts following caution flags. Andy Cryan lined up beside Nichols while later in the event Zack Willis passed Cryan and it was Willis who moved into second and alongside Nichols.
This one boiled down to a green/white/checkered finish with Nick Robinson and Frank Chapman lined up behind Nichols and Willis. Nichols powered around the track those final two laps knowing a $600 bonus was his if he could win both Friday and Saturday. He did, and he earned another $1,000-to-win feature plus the bonus money. Robinson was second, followed by Garrett Zacharias, Jesse Hurley and Tim Gullo.
Nick Robinson did double duty on Saturday running both the Super Stock and 4 Cylinder features. He had the lead early on while Greg Moldt charged toward the front from his ninth starting position.
Moldt took over the lead briefly when Robinson attempted to shift on a restart and fell back four spots, which he reclaimed in two laps. At the halfway point, Robinson got around Moldt and led the race once again. Moldt was stuck like glue to Robinson’s back bumper but could not find an opening or muster a run on the top side.
The race ended with Robinson in victory lane, Moldt second, Bob Bogner third, Kenny Hejna fourth and Jason Anasiewicz fifth.
A regular five-division show, to replace a July rainout, is scheduled for Friday night. Admission is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, $5 for kids 5 to 12 and free for kids under 5. Gates open at 5:00 with racing at 7:00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.