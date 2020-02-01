ATHENS — Athens girls basketball Coach Brian Miller described his team as “an old football team” earlier in the season. Last night, in beating Towanda 45-35, the Athens girls displayed the grit, defense and composure that led Miller to that comparison.
The game got physical quickly. Girls hit the floor hard. Towanda thrived with the physical style and built an 8-1 lead from the tip. Towanda found success in the paint and shared the ball. Athens forced turnovers to limit Towanda’s scoring. Athens struggled offensively but foul shots kept them in the game initially. Foul trouble would become an issue for both teams but especially for Towanda.
Athens players kept their composure and began to find their offense late in the first. Caydence Macik began to find her way to the basket and had nine points by half time. Teammates Kayleigh Miller and Megan Collins started hitting shots from outside for five points each by half. When the buzzer sounded for halftime, Athens had a one-point lead, 22-21, and momentum.
Miller acknowledged that the team felt the momentum. “One of the big things we talked about at halftime was coming out and increasing our lead. The momentum was ours. Don’t let them take that back. Let’s increase our lead to seven or eight points.”
The Wildcat girls responded to the challenge from their coach. Kayleigh Miller and Haley Barry pushed the pace for Athens offensively in the third. Miller had eight points and Barry added five more. Athens continued to roll offensively. On the other end of the floor, the Wildcats were stifling. They gave up four points in the quarter and led 36-25.
Athens controlled the tempo of the game for most of the fourth quarter. Towanda was able to draw within five with just under three minutes to go. But a set play from an inbounds pass resulted in Barry sinking a layup. Miller and Barry made free throws and the lead was back to ten at the final buzzer, 45-35.
After the game, Kayleigh Miller reflected on the composure of her team and attributed it to their attitude. “We had nothing to lose. We just went out there and were really aggressive.”
Miller led all scorers with 17 points. Haley Barry and Caydence Macik added eleven points each. Porschia Bennett led Towanda with eleven points. Macik also pulled down ten rebounds for the Wildcats.
JV: Athens won the JV game in overtime, 30-26.
Karlee Bartlow led the Wildcats with 17 points; Emma Bronson added eight.
Newfield 52, Tioga 47
TIOGA CENTER — The host Tigers led most of the way against the Trojans, ranked 10th in the latest New York State Sports Writers Association Class C poll.
In the end, though, Katie Moravec went off. After scoring five points in the first half, she had 11 points in the third quarter and seven more in the fourth to end with 23 points.
Olivia Ayres netted nine of her team-high 17 points in the opening stanza to help stake the Lady Tigers to a 13-10 lead.
Newfield made it a two-point game at the half and a one-going game heading into the fourth quarter. Then Moravec completed her second-half burst to give her team the win.
Eve Wood had 13 points, three assists and a block for Tioga with Giovanna Rossi adding 12 points, 17 rebounds and three steals.
Also for the Tigers, Ari Manwaring had seven boards; Julia Bellis had five rebounds; and Chloe Bellis had eight rebounds and six steals.
Tioga will visit Odessa-Montour on Tuesday.
Sports Editor Dave Post contributed to this article.
