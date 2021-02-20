Game Commission, Fish & Boat launch HuntFishPA licensing platform
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Game Commission and Fish and Boat Commission have launched the HuntFishPA app, a new user-friendly licensing platform for hunters, anglers, and boaters.
HuntFishPA replaces the previous Pennsylvania Automatic Licensing System (PALS) platform known as The Outdoor Shop.
Visitors to www.HuntFish.pa.gov will be able to access convenient features like personalized dashboards, autorenewal for fishing licenses, and the ability to report game and furbearer harvests as required. Users who visit the agencies’ websites – www.pgc.pa.gov and www.fishandboat.com – for their licensing and other needs will be directed to the new system
Officials said HuntFishPA “provides outdoor enthusiasts with a modern and streamlined platform to purchase hunting and fishing licenses, launch permits, boat registration renewals, lotteries, draws, and permits – on any device, at any time.”
The platform also offers Harvest Reporting, 24/7 call center support, and a seamless transition for license holders who previously used the PALS system. Prior users will simply need to log in as they’ve done in the past with existing credentials. All profile, license, and past purchase information has been transferred to HuntFishPA.
The PGC and PFBC partnered with digital government solutions firm NIC Inc., to develop and manage HuntFishPA’s licensing platform and secure payment system. NIC has 20 years of experience in outdoor licensing solutions across 11 states, including Wisconsin, Mississippi, Alabama, Maine, and South Carolina, in addition to extensive expertise in managing digital government services and secure payment processing solutions.
For customers who prefer to purchase hunting and fishing licenses in person, the HuntFishPA platform is available at 750 issuing agent locations, including bait shops, convenience stores, sporting goods retailers, county treasurers and Walmart. Retail customers can buy their licenses the same way as they have in the past and have licenses printed at the time of purchase.
Customers will notice that their new fishing and hunting licenses purchased in a store will be printed on durable green paper, replacing the yellow license color that was used previously.
New York state will continue online hunter, bowhunter ed
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state’s Department of Environmental Conservation will continue to offer completely online hunter and bowhunter safety courses during the ongoing pandemic situation.
The state is also in the process of developing an online trapper education course, officials said. DEC’s last year offered online hunter and bowhunter safety courses for the first time as a result of the COVID_19 situation. In-person classes were cancelled across the state just ahead of the spring gobbler season last year.
Online bowhunter education classes were launched by the DEC in the summer ahead of the sale of annual hunting licenses in August. Officials attributed an increase in sporting license sales in part due to the ease of online courses.
A total of 351,274 resident hunting licenses were sold last year, up 11 percent from 315,634 in 2019.
Resident bowhunting license jumped by nearly 14 percent, from 151,221 in 2019 to 172,154 in 2020. There was also increase in muzzleloader tags sold – 164,094 to 183,060.
Resident junior hunting license sales jumped from 8,052 in 2019 to 10,203 in 2020.
The online courses will continue to be offered at the same prices: $19.95 for the hunter safety course and $30 for the bowhunter education course.
Officials said in-person classes could still be offered this year, depending on the status of the pandemic situation.
