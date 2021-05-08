TRUMANSBURG — After winning two straight games, the Tioga Tigers baseball team struggled on the mound in the third inning, giving up six runs. The big inning for the Trumansburg Blue Raiders was enough to lift them past the Tigers on their home field in the 7-2 win, which ended in six innings due to weather.
The Tigers cashed in the first two runs of the outing with the second run coming in the top of the third. With the early lead, it looked like the Tioga defense would lead them down the stretch. However, that was when the Blue Raiders rattled off six straight.
In the extended inning, the Tigers used three of their pitchers while giving up four runs before an out was recorded. By the end of the third, Trumansburg held a 6-2 lead with their pitcher, Garret Potter, just starting to heat up.
Potter would not let up a run for the next three innings on the mound, while the Blue Raider offense added one more run before the ball game was called when the rain picked up to secure the five-run victory at home.
The Trumansburg pitcher finished the six-inning affair with 10 strikeouts while also leading the Blue Raiders at the plate with two hits on three quality at bats.
Derrick Gage started the matchup on the mound while getting through two full innings with three strikeouts. Gage also led the Tigers with an RBI and a hit in the offensive department. Max Dydynski also racked in a hit for the Tigers in the loss.
The Blue Raiders now improve to 2-0 after wins on back-to-back days. They will return to the diamond on Monday when they travel to Newark Valley. Tioga will also return to action on Monday, but will have a home contest against Lansing at 5 p.m. where they will bring in their 2-2 record.
Sayre 13, Northeast Bradford 1
SAYRE — Up 4-0 through two innings, the top team in the District IV Class AA standings plated six runs in the third inning and ended the game in 4 1/2.
Zach Moore went the distance on the hill for Sayre, logging just two strikeouts but allowed just one walk and scattered six Panthers hits.
The top four batters in Sayre’s line-up accounted for eight of the team’s 12 hits. Brayden Horton had a single, a triple, three RBI and two runs; Jake Burgess had a single, a double and two runs; Luke Horton added two singles, three RBI and a run; and David Northrup had two singles, and one RBI.
Also for Sayre, Jackson Hubbard had a triple, one RBI and three runs; Kannon VanDuzer added a double and a run; Moore had a single and a run; and Josh Arnold had one RBI and scored twice.
Sayre will head on the road to Corning for a 3 p.m. game against the Hawks today.
