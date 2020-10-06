ATHENS — The Towanda-Athens football game had been postponed twice, pushing it into the coveted Monday Night Football time slot. Wildcat head coach Jack Young was concerned about the mentality of his players entering the game. He cautioned “All it takes is the wrong mentality, a laissez-faire approach and you have a bad night.”
In the end, though he needn’t have worried as his charges rolled to a 44-14 win over the Black Knights.
Athens opened the game tentatively, but quickly gained control. The Wildcats’ Jaden Wright picked off a Towanda pass to end the Black Knights’ second drive. Seizing momentum, the Wildcat offense drove 38 yards in eight plays for a touchdown. Quarterback Mason Lister ran the ball in from five yards out to put the Wildcats into the lead.
Athens continued to force turnovers and make the Black Knights pay for their miscues. Athens forced fumbles and recovered them on each of Towanda’s next three drives. Each time, the Wildcats scored on the drive after the turnover. Shane Reid scored from one yard out, kicked a 25-yard field goal and scored from one yard out again as Athens built a 24-0 lead.
With his team playing well, but perhaps a bit uninspired, Young challenged his team to convert a fourth down on their next drive. Young explained “That’s just me taking a chance. We got a ton of athletes and I want people to be worried about a ton of athletes.” The play failed at the Wildcats’ 45-yard line.
This time Towanda made the Wildcats pay. Benjamin Haven-Fee scooted around the right hand side for 41 yards. That set up a Mitchell Mosier to Justin Schoonover pass for a touchdown to put Towanda on the board just before halftime.
The Wildcats level of intensity increased with the start of the second half. Young admitted “I thought we played a little bit flat in the first half.” He challenged his team to pick up their intensity. The team responded by receiving the kickoff and marching 74 yards in 8 plays for a touchdown. The Wildcats added two more touchdowns in the next three drives to put the game out of reach for Towanda.
Towanda would score on a nine-play, 70-yard drive late in the game. But, in the end, Athens would win 44-14.
Overall, coach Young was happy with the performance of his team. “It was better, definitely improved. We still had some silly mistakes. Those are mistakes we have got to improve upon.”
Once again the Wildcat offense featured multiple contributors. Reid led the way with 111 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Caleb Nichols added 34 yards rushing and a touchdown. Lister threw for 123 yards and rushed for a touchdown. Karter Rude had five catches for 100 yards. Jared Peterson would also rush for a touchdown.
Defensively, Nichols and Jaden Wright had interceptions. Reid, Ben Pernaselli and Matt Machmer would recover fumbles.
Athens is off this upcoming weekend and will prepare to host a currently unbeaten South Williamsport the following week for homecoming.
