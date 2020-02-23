WILLIAMSPORT — Three Valley wrestlers earned the right to compete at next weekend’s PIAA Northeast Regional Tournament by finishing in the top five of their respective weight classes. Eight others were derailed on their path to Hershey.
It was a tough weekend for Sayre’s Jakob Burgess and Athens’ Jake Courtney, Kaden Setzer, Aidan Garcia, Karter Rude, Zach Stafursky and Ben Pernaselli. All were eliminated in the first round of consolations Saturday morning.
Sayre sophomore Jacob Bennett found more success. In the same round, Bennett dumped Montoursville’s Jacob Dinges for a takedown and early control of the match. In the second period, Dinges took down and Bennett made him pay, turning him twice on his way to a 16-2 victory.
Bennett would fall in the next round to Muncy’s Christian Good. The loss left him one win short of medal contention and advancement.
Three Wildcat wrestlers made it to the medal rounds.
Senior Keegan Braund lost his opening bout of the day to Southern Columbia’s Lear Quinton 8-2. Lear dominated the semifinal on his feet, scoring three takedowns. Braund dropped to the consolation bracket where he met a familiar nemesis, Northeast Bradford’s Dawson Brown.
Brown and Braund have wrestled multiple times throughout their careers, most recently in last week’s North Section Finals. Brown was able to take Braund down repeatedly with high singles. Saturday’s bout was much closer. Brown was unable to get to Braund’s legs but was able to get a reversal and back points to seal a 5-1 win.
Braund was undeterred after the two losses. “I know it’s my last year; I want to go out with a bang.” His final bout of the day would be for fifth place and advancement to Regionals. His opponent was Meadowbrook Christian’s Gunner Treibley. A second period heavyweight scramble ended with Braund on top and Treibley on his back. The ref slapped the mat and Braund echoed those slaps in celebration.
Braund’s teammate Alex West also fell in the semifinals. West was pinned by Montoursville’s Dylan Bennett. In the consolation semifinals, West worked his atypical offense, which is most wrestlers’ defense, to get three takedowns and a commanding lead. He would get the fall in the third period and advance to the consolation finals.
With a trip to Regionals already assured, West faced a rematch from last week. West wrestled Derek Atherton-Ely from Canton whom he beat in overtime in the North Section finals. West explained his approach to the rematch: “I knew he was a tough kid. But it was for third and fourth, regardless I was moving on. So I just let it fly.” West battled to a 6-2 win and a third place finish.
As a returning state medalist, Gavin Bradley is the most highly touted of the Wildcat contingent in the post season. However, he is in one of the toughest brackets in the district. In addition to Bradley, four kids from District IV are ranked in the top twenty statewide.
Bradley wrestled Conner Heckman of Midd-West in the semifinals. Bradley got the initial takedown but his top work was not as steadfast as usual. Without his brutal ride, Bradley opted to cut Heckman and take him down repeatedly. Bradley scored seven takedowns on his way to a 14-9 win. The win put Bradley in the finals and assured his advancement to Regionals next week.
Bradley’s struggles on top became the difference in the finals against Muncy’s Scott Johnson. He gave up the initial takedown to fall behind 2-0. Bradley got an escape to pull within one by the end of the first. He took Johnson down and escaped quickly to tie the score. He added a takedown to lead 4-2 after the second period.
Johnson chose down to start the third. Johnson challenged Bradley’s ride by getting to his feet multiple times. Bradley struggled with mat returns and moving back up from Johnson’s legs. Bradley was called for stalling twice and gave up a point. His lead was only one. Bradley finally got his legs in but was in perilous position with ten seconds left in the bout. With a second left on the clock, Johnson was able to shake Bradley from the top for a reversal and the win just before the buzzer sounded.
When asked about what it takes to continue to advance each week, Athens’ Head Coach Shawn Bradley responded “Everybody has their own style. You just have to do what got you here, do what you do well.” Each of his three advancing wrestlers has a unique plan, but Bradley is convinced that each needs to stick with their game plan to be successful. Practices this week will be dedicated to building on what his wrestlers do well.
The three Wildcats will test their plans Friday and Saturday at the Northeast Regional tournament held at Williamsport High School. To advance to Hershey — and the state championships the following week — they each need to place in the top four of their respective weight classes.
