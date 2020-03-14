Athlete of the Month: Gianni Silvestri (Tioga wrestling)

TIOGA CENTER — When it comes to choosing the Morning Times’ Athletes of the Month, it can often be a difficult decision between two players with similar stats. In the case of Tioga’s Gianni Silvestri, he made it pretty easy.
Silvestri put together a 40-1 record this year on the wrestling mats, including winning class sectionals, sectionals and capturing the 2020 New York State Championship at 99 pounds in late February.
With that kind of regular-season resume — and finishing his year on top of the podium — Silvestri was an obvious choice for this honor.
Silvestri not only won the individual title at 99 pounds, the eighth grader helped the Tigers win the 2020 Division II state championship.
“It was amazing to win a team title and a title by myself,” Silvestri said. “ I thought everything went right that could have gone right for me and for the team, except for our 138-pounder Brady (Worthing).”
Worthing, who won a title in 2019, dropped his state finals bout this time around. But before the New York state tournament, the Clarion-bound senior gave his eighth-grade teammate some advice.
“He told me to take it one match at a time and (he said) it will all be fine once you get out there,” Silvestri recalled.
Silvestri credited his practice partner — 2020 fourth-place finisher Caden Bellis — with helping him get a championship.
“(We) push each other every single day. We work really hard to try and achieve our goals,” said Silvestri, who racked up 22 pins this year.
The state champ also praised his coaches, including Head Coach Kris Harrington, with getting him to this point.
“I think they are the best coaching staff in the whole country, in my opinion. They have helped me so much along the way. I don’t think I could have done it without them,” he said.
Silvestri was also quick to point out the support of the entire Tioga wrestling community.
“It’s awesome, all the support you get for doing anything good. Winning any match you just get a ton of support. They are like my family,” he said.
While Silvestri has already achieved something most wrestlers can only dream about, the 2020 state champ has more gold on his mind.
“My goals are to be consistently at the top of the podium at every tournament I go to. I’m going to work harder every single day I’m in the room. My goal is to just be the best,” Silvestri said.
Getting to know ...
GIANNI SILVESTRI
Favorite Subject: English.
Favorite Pro Teams: Dallas Cowboys.
Favorite Local Restaurant: Mario’s (Owego).
Favorite TV Show: The Flash.
Favorite Movie: Remember the Titans.
Future plans: I’ve got big goals. I want to win every, single tournament I go to from this year on out until I graduate. I want to wrestle in college, but I’m not sure what I want to do when I grow up.
