Athens duo inducted into wrestling’s North Section Hall of Fame
North Section Hall of Fame Inductees Garrett Russell (left) and David White (right) pose with their high school head coach Shawn Bradley (middle) after being inducted Saturday night.

 Matt Patton/Morning Times

Troy — Classmates Garrett Russell and David White were inducted into the North Section Hall of Fame at Saturday’s North Section Tournament.

Both Russell and White were presented with their plaques by their high school head coach, and current Athens head coach, Shawn Bradley.

Bradley described Russell as “ one the most athletic kids I have ever coached. His combination of speed and explosiveness made his wrestling style very exciting.”

Russell was a four time North Section place winner, including two first-place finishes. He was a two-time PIAA state qualifier and finished 7th in the state in 2010. Russell was also a three-time Pennsylvania All-Academic Team Member.

Bradley joked that while Russell “might have been the best athlete I ever coached, David White might have been one of the worst.” Bradley explained that White overcame that with “the biggest heart, the biggest will and the best work ethic of any wrestler that I have ever coached.”

White was a four time North Section finalist, finishing first three times. He was a three time PIAA state medalist, finishing seventh, fifth and first. His state title was earned in a memorable match against Randy Cruz of Bethlehem Catholic. White was down 3-0 with twenty seconds remaining when he scored a takedown and back points to steal the win.

White continued his wrestling career at Binghamton University. He was a two time EIWA place finisher and a one-time NCAA Division I national qualifier. He is currently an assistant on the Athens coaching staff.

When asked about lasting memories of his two wrestlers, Bradley noted that they were part of “a cool group of kids. You had David, Garrett, Ben (Knecht), Mike (Testen), Todd (Hall) and Matt Courtney. They were very successful. They drove each other to get better on a daily basis.”

