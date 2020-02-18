Athens duo inducted into wrestling’s North Section Hall of Fame

Troy — Classmates Garrett Russell and David White were inducted into the North Section Hall of Fame at Saturday’s North Section Tournament.
Both Russell and White were presented with their plaques by their high school head coach, and current Athens head coach, Shawn Bradley.
Bradley described Russell as “ one the most athletic kids I have ever coached. His combination of speed and explosiveness made his wrestling style very exciting.”
Russell was a four time North Section place winner, including two first-place finishes. He was a two-time PIAA state qualifier and finished 7th in the state in 2010. Russell was also a three-time Pennsylvania All-Academic Team Member.
Bradley joked that while Russell “might have been the best athlete I ever coached, David White might have been one of the worst.” Bradley explained that White overcame that with “the biggest heart, the biggest will and the best work ethic of any wrestler that I have ever coached.”
White was a four time North Section finalist, finishing first three times. He was a three time PIAA state medalist, finishing seventh, fifth and first. His state title was earned in a memorable match against Randy Cruz of Bethlehem Catholic. White was down 3-0 with twenty seconds remaining when he scored a takedown and back points to steal the win.
White continued his wrestling career at Binghamton University. He was a two time EIWA place finisher and a one-time NCAA Division I national qualifier. He is currently an assistant on the Athens coaching staff.
When asked about lasting memories of his two wrestlers, Bradley noted that they were part of “a cool group of kids. You had David, Garrett, Ben (Knecht), Mike (Testen), Todd (Hall) and Matt Courtney. They were very successful. They drove each other to get better on a daily basis.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.