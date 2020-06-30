SAYRE — Tryout dates Valley Storm Fastpitch for the 2020-2021 season are set. All tryouts will be held at Riverfront Park Sayre Pa. We will be fielding 16u & 18u teams for next year.
Tryout dates and times are: Tuesday, July 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, July 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug 1 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; and Tuesday, Aug 4 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
If you can’t make one of these dates and would still like to tryout please send us a message.
If you are serious about softball and playing at the next level give us a try. Valley Storm offers a fall schedule; winter hitting instruction at MVP All- American; in house pitching instruction; winter indoor practices; January college showcase at Binghamton Dome; possible winter indoor league; USSSA nationals qualifiers; competitive summer schedule with emphasis on putting kids in front of college coaches.
Any questions/concerns feel free to send us a message or contact Coach Bennett at 607-768-3200.
