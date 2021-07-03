Weather wreaking havoc with Little League schedules
Waverly Majors players and coaches put the tarp on the infield as rain begins to fall Friday in Waverly.

 Matt Patton/Morning Times

VALLEY — If a picture is worth 1,000 words, this one tells a sorrowful tale.

Thunderstorms wiped out all local Little League games Friday, further scrambling an already retooled schedule once again. The game above, Waverly’s Majors vs. Horseheads, has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 4, at 10 a.m.

Sayre’s 9-10-11 All-Star team was supposed to play Montrose in pool play on Wednesday and bracket play was slated to begin on Friday. The game from Wednesday still hasn’t happened and as of this writing hasn’t been rescheduled.

Sayre’s Majors elimination bracket game against the Susquehanna, which beat Tunkhannock 8-4 Friday and was already moved to today because of bad weather in Susquehanna on Thursday (the original date) will now be played today at Athens.

Next week’s schedule, barring another spate of disagreeable weather, should go as planned.

