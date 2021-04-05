Redskins roll over rival Wildcats

ATHENS — The Sayre baseball team scored eight runs in the first inning as part of a 16-1 win against rival Athens on Saturday afternoon that ended in the fourth inning.
Kannon VanDuzer had a standout performance for Sayre, walking twice and launching a three-run home run over the right field fence. Luke Horton got on base multiple times, and David Northrup pitched 2 1/3 innings, only allowing one run.
“Lucas Horton hit the ball very hard, three or four times reaching base,” Sayre head coach Jamie VanDuzer said. “Kannon VanDuzer had the home run and I think he had two walks, and David Northrup pitched great, so overall I am very pleased with how everyone came out and played.”
Much of the eight-run first inning was attributed to crucial fielding mistakes by Athens. The Wildcats failed to record several easy outs, creating an opening for Sayre.
Northrup pitched a 1-2-3 bottom half of the inning with two strikeouts. Sayre added on a run in the second inning, but could do no more than that, stranding three men on base.
“We got to see a real good team and I was really impressed with their approaches at the plate,” Athens head coach Charlie Havens said. “Anytime you give a team like that seven or eight free outs the first two innings of a game, you will be in trouble.”
Havens was impressed with how his team pitched for the most part. Cameron Sullivan pitched well, only allowing the single run in the second inning. Jaren Glisson took over for the Wildcats in the third and faced the brunt of the explosive Sayre offense.
VanDuzer hit the home run previously mentioned, extinguishing any hope of a comeback and ending the game in the fourth inning.
“I am happy with the way they came out and played today. It feels like forever since we played our last game, but they came out early and hit the ball hard,” said coach VanDuzer.
