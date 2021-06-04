TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. — Due to the pandemic and a less-than-normal schedule the IAC decided not to score the girls and boys league championship meet.
Without the team component in place, individual titles and high placements took on added importance.
The girls competed on Wednesday and the boys went on Thursday.
For the boys’ Waverly’s Caden Wheeler, Ryan Lambert, Micah Chandler and Treyton Moore were fourth in the 400 relay in 46.22.
Collin Wright of Waverly was runner-up in the steeplechase in 10:18.93 and Skyler Dengler was fifth in 19.32 in the 110 hurdles.
Caden Wheeler was sixth in the 100 in 11.91 and Sam VanDyke was sixth in the 400 in 55.28.
Dengler was fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:07.65 and Wright was third in the 800 in 2:12.77.
Chandler was fifth in the 200 in 24.43.
Derek Simpson of Notre Dame was sixth in the 3200 in 11:43.08.
VanDyke, Moore, Alex Gadow and Wheeler won the 1600 relay in 3:39.25.
Wheeler was fifth in the long jump at 19-feet, 5 3/4-inches.
Spencer-Van Etten also had a good day on Thursday. John Garrison was third in the 1,600 with a time of 4:49.25 and third in the 3200 with a time of 11:21.29.
Walter Elliottwas second in the discus at121-5 and third in the shot at 37-4 1/2.
James Sutherlin took third in the 100, running an 11.77, and Michael Connor was fourth in the high jump, clearing 5-6.
Tyler Doster placed fifth in theb 800 with a 2:14.70
Tioga went 1-2 in the triple jump with Valentino Rossi winning at 41-feet, 2 3/4-inches, followed by Matt Watson.
Waverly’s 4x100 relay was third for the girls in 54.50.
Notre Dame’s Makenna Keough, an eighth grader, won the 100 hurdles in 17.41. Riley Soehnlein of Notre Dame was second in the 1500 in 5:18.24 and Harper Minaker of Waverly was fourth in 5:22.54.
Kennedy Westbrook of Waverly was fifth in the 100 in 13.96 and teammate Natalie Garrity took seventh in 14.25.
Rachel Simpson of Notre Dame was third in the 400 in 1:01.46. Tioga’s Julia Walsh won the 400 hurdles in 1:11.40.
Piper Young of Notre Dame won the 800 in 2:29.30, the first runner in the area this year to go under 2:30 in the event. Maura Devlin of Notre Dame was third in 2:37.44 followed by Minaker of Waverly in 2:41.
Simpson was fifth in the 200 in 28.13 followed by Westbrook in 28.65.
Waverly took second in the 1600 relay in 4:29.89 and Notre Dame was second in the 3200 in 11:02.81.
Keough was second in the long jump at 15-feet, 7-inches and Garrity was sixth at 14-feet, 5 1/2-inches.
Devlin was fourth in the triple jump at 31-feet, 1 3/4-inches.
Olivia Nittinger of Waverly was fifth in the pole vault at 8-feet, 6-inches.
S-VE had a trio of top six placements. The Panthers’ 4x100 relay team was fifth in 56.52; Greta Paasch was fifth in the 400 with a time of 1:06.30; and Bella Young was sixth in the discus with a heave clearing 71-feet, three-inches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.