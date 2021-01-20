ATHENS — It may have been senior night in Athens but the Wildcats’ freshmen, sophomores and juniors also feasted on Towanda.
Athens’ girls won 110-51 and the Wildcats boys took a 75-54 decision.
“The seniors had a great night and lots of fun,” said Athens Coach Mark Keister. “We had several very close races that made our nearly empty pool area roar. Senior Emma Roe and junior Raven McCarthy-Gardner tried out some new dives. We had an all seniors boys medley relay. The freshmen also did well. For example, Grace Cobb dropped nearly 23 seconds in the 500 free from last week.
Athens is scheduled to go to Towanda Saturday to swim in a virtual meet with Danville, but he status of that meet is currently uncertain.
Boys
Athens 75, Towanda 54
In a much closer meet, Athens, led by a four-win night from Mason Henderson, won seven of the 12 events.
Henderson teamed with Joey Toscano, Lucas Aquilio and Zac Gowan to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:07.16 and with Gowan, Ethan Denlinger and Chris DeForest to win the 200 free relay in 1:48.11.
Henderson added wins in the 200 IM with a time of 2:37.11 and in the 100 free with a time of 58.60.
DeForest added wins in the 200 free with a time of 2:08.76 and the 100 fly in 1:05.80; and Denlinger took the 500 free in 6:09.03.
Athens’ guys also picked up some valuable second-place points on the night. Toscano was second in the 50 free in 26.32 and in the 100 back with a time of 1:11.57; Gowan took second in the 500 free with a time of 6:19.89; and Aquilio was second in the 100 breast with a time of 1:31.43.
Girls
Athens 110, Towanda 51
Athens won 10 of 12 events to get the big win.
Taegen Williams and Taylar Fisher had four wins each and McCarthy-Gardner and Emily Marshall had three firsts on the night.
Williams, Fisher and McCarthy-Gardner opened the meet by teaming with Macaria Benjamin to win the 200 medley relay in two minutes, 17.36 seconds.
Mid-meet, the trio teamed with Marshall to take the 200 free relay with a time of 2:00.59.
Williams also won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:40.98 and the 500 free in 6:04.97.
Fisher added wins in the 100 fly with a time of 1:16.59 and the 100 back in 1:13.56.
McCarthy-Gardner’s other win came in the 100 breast with a time of 1:25.03 and Marshall added wins in the 200 free with a time of 2:32.02 and teamed with Kaitlin Kisner, Cobb and Rebeca Gifeisman to win the 400 free relay in 5:01.18.
Athens also got the win in diving when Roe finished with 153.70 points.
The other two events were won by Towanda’s Juliana Varner. She took the 50 free in 29.13 and the 100 free in 1:06.05.
In addition, Athens’ girls had five second-place swims. Isabella Potter took second in the 200 free in 2:33.97; Kisner was second in the 50 free in 31.23 and the 100 free in 1:09.74; McCarthy-Gardner totaled 103.75 to take second in diving; and Cobb was second in the 500 free with a time of 7:15.44.
