WAVERLY — Usually when you see a 9-1 score in high school baseball, you don’t anticipate the game to have been as competitive as it was between Waverly and Dryden in the Section IV Class B quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Down 1-0 for the majority of the game, the Wolverines clawed back in the final two innings to pour in nine runs with three in the fifth and six in the sixth to advance to the sectional semifinals with an eight-run victory.
“It was a deceiving 9-1 game for sure,” said Waverly Head Coach Kyle McDuffee. “We started Joey (Tomasso) today and he did exactly what we asked of him not knowing he was going to start until a little before the game. He really set us up to do well in sectionals.”
The freshman started on the hill for the Wolverines and got out of the first two innings without registering a run. In the third, he loaded the bases and hit a batter, resulting in the Dryden Lions jumping out to an early lead. That was the only run allowed in the entire game by the Waverly defense.
A defensive battle for the next two innings saw Caden Hollywood on the mound for the home team. He tossed just 15 pitches to set up his team offensively, where he also had his hand in the pot.
In the bottom of the fifth, Tomasso came to the plate with two runners on the bases. He ripped a ball deep to center field, scoring Thomas Hand and Jason Pipher to take the lead. Hollywood came up to the plate on the next at bat and drove home Tomasso with a grounder past the Dryden infield to extend their lead to two. All of those hits came with two outs on the board.
“Coach Hitchcock has done a great job coming in and working the mental aspect of the game with the kids,” noted McDuffee. “We thought it would take maybe a year, but they’ve been so good with two out hitting all season.”
Waverly put up another six runs in the next inning where they would bat around the entire lineup. That would be enough to produce the final margin and win by the score of 9-1.
Hollywood’s relief on the mound was surpassed by his excellence on the plate as he tallied three hits to go along with three RBI. Tomasso also drove in three runs and Hand notched two hits as well. Tomasso was able to tally a game-high seven strikeouts in his four innings 1/3 of work.
Dryden’s Johnny Pascarella presented a challenge early for the Wolverines on the mound as leftys generally have this season. He pitched five and 1/3 innings while producing three strikeouts. Owen Strickland tallied one of the team’s two hits while Connor Boothroyd drove in the only run.
Dryden now finishes the shortened spring season while the second-seeded Wolverines advance to the semifinal game on Thursday. That contest will be home at 5 p.m. against the winner of Susquehanna Valley and Oneonta. With No. 1 Windsor being upset by Greene in the first round, Waverly will now hold home-field advantage for as long as the Wolverines are alive in the playoffs.
“This team is just so much fun to coach because they just love learning about the game,” added McDuffee. “They’re like sponges with baseball knowledge, it’s been a fun year and it will be a fun next few years as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.