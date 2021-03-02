CORNING — With eight seconds remaining in the game, the senior connection of Gabby Picco and Sidney Tomasso shined as Picco found Tomasso on the back side of the Corning defense. Tomasso, the St. John Fisher bound guard, drove baseline and flipped up a floater that went in, followed by a Picco-blocked three on the other end to secure a 39-36 road win over perhaps the best Class AA team in Section IV this year.
“We had a nice play set up on the baseline from Gabby to Sid on a play that we needed at the end,” said Waverly head coach Bob Kelly, who just came off his 300th win against Elmira on Saturday. “It helped for us to keep up the intensity late on a night where we didn’t play too well.”
The contest started off in favor of the Hawks, with a 7-2 run to start off the first. Waverly would spark a 10-3 run all the way to the end of the first quarter until Corning responded with a three-pointer to take a 13-12 lead at the end of one.
Both teams struggled to find the net in the second as defenses picked up with Waverly’s press. The Wolverines won the quarter narrowly, 3-2, to tie the game at 15 heading into the break.
Another tie in the third quarter resulted in a lock heading into the final frame.
Waverly’s 2-1-2 full-court pressure zone created turnovers for the Hawks towards the end of the game which resulted in Tomasso finishing the game three-for-four at the charity stripe before capping off the three-point victory on the baseline in the final seconds.
“The press helped us a lot in the second half,” Kelly noted. “On a night where you can’t make shots, you have to be able to play defense, and that helped us late.”
Sophomore Kennedy Westbrook led the Wolverines with 13 points while Tomasso’s seven fourth quarter points paced her with 12 — her first game under 20 points this season.
Corning sophomore Alyssa Dobson had a game-high 14 points. Her teammates and fellow sophomores Jayda Felker and Jenna Dinardo both contributed nine.
The Wolverines now move to an impressive 8-1 record in the final week of the regular season. They will have a quick turnaround as they will hit the hardwood at home today at 5:30 p.m. against the 4-4 Owego Indians.
S-VE 51, Odessa-Montour 38
SPENCER — The host Panthers only led 13-10 after a quarter but a good push in the second opened a 24-16 lead for S-VE.
O-M cut the Panthers’ lead to seven after three, but had no answer for the hosts’ fourth-quarter surge.
Sophia Dutra led the Panthers’ first quarter run with five points and S-VE’s defense ruled the second quarter.
Odessa-Contour’s Taylor Cain had six in the first period and scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the second half but the Panthers shut down the Indians’ hot hand in the middle periods.
Hannah Martinez netted six of her team-high 12 points in the fourth period to help keep the Indians at bay.
Rhine Lawrence added 11 points for S-VE; Sophia Durta packaged 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists; and Abigail Bunch had eight boards, six points and five big blocks.
S-VE will host Notre Dame tonight at 5:30 p.m.
