Lady Panthers rock Indians

SPENCER —The offensive firepower of the Spencer-Van Etten Panthers softball team did not skip a beat from a four-day break as they piled on runs in four of the five innings played to take down the visiting Odessa-Montour Indians 15-0.
While the offense was on fire, the real story was the pitching. Rhianna Lawrence recorded a no-hitter on the mound while striking out eight Indian batters in the process. Lawrence only gave up one walk and a hit by pitch in the matchup.
The first inning of play saw just one run scored by the Panthers, but in the second, they flexed their offense to bat around the order to put up six runs to go up 7-0 through just two innings. Highlighting the second inning at home plate was Lawrence who smacked a three-run home run.
The Panthers would put up another three-run homer from Katelyn Klym which sparked five runs in the third inning to help them cruise to a 12-0 lead. They would be held to no runs in the fourth while putting up three more in the fifth where the game would be called in a mercy rule to give the Panthers the 15-run victory in dominating fashion.
While not recording any runs in the contest, sophomore Hannah Martinez continued her hot streak at the plate with three hits, each of them being a single. Faith Brenchley ran in four runs for the Panthers which led the offense.
S-VE will put their 3-0 record on the line again tomorrow when they travel to take on Tioga at 5 p.m.
Cowanesque Valley 17, Sayre 2
WESTFIELD — Sayre made the long trek to Cowanesque Valley and came back on the wrong side of a lopsided score after playing one of the better teams in the NTL.
The Indians gave up two runs to the Redskins in the top of the first after Maddie Smith and Megan Flynn set the table for Hailey McCaig. Smith was already in when McCaig laced an RBI single.
The host Indians answered in a big way, scoring 14 times in the bottom of the inning.
In all, C.V. had a home run and two doubles and took advantage of three Redskins errors.
Makenna Garrison also had a base hit for Sayre.
The Redskins host Northeast Bradford today for the completion of a game suspended in the second inning on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.