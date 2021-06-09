ODESSA — The Waverly tennis team competed in the IAC tournament on Tuesday with top contributors all season falling short of gold. Coming closest for the Wolverines was Sheldon Huddleston, who fell in the finals to Edison’s Cyrus Albertalli for the second time this season.
Huddleston was able to take the first set 6-3, but dropped the following two 6-2 and 6-4 to lose the match two sets to one.
To get to the final singles match, Huddleston claimed victories in the quarterfinals and semifinals. His quarterfinal victory was a 6-2, 6-1 decision to Drew Civiletto of Trumansburg. Huddleston’s semifinal win was a 6-3, 6-1 win over Kate Welliver of Elmira Notre Dame.
The doubles group of Rachel Shambo and Ashlen Croft also represented well for the Wolverines, finishing fourth place in the category.
The duo started with a quarterfinal win over Emma Gentry and Beverly Perez of Southern Cayuga by a score of 6-3 and 7-5. The Wolverines dropped the next two matches in the semifinal and consolation rounds.
They were defeated by Elmira Notre Dame’s Jade Nordin and Jeremy Qin by duplicate scores of 6-4 while also falling to Trumansburg’s Jaedyn Everhart and Julia Wright by two 6-3 outcomes.
Maddy Goodwin and Preston Tompkins both received quarterfinal exits in their respective matches for Waverly.
