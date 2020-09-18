ATHENS — Athens’ Lady Wildcats volleyball team swept Cowanesque Valley, winning the sets 25-16, 25-19 and 25-20.
One of the key aspects that led to the win was service accuracy,.
“It was a nice win after tough loss,” said Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson. “I challenged the team to no more than three missed serves and they accomplished that. They had exactly three missed serves the entire match. The fact that the girls rallied together to only miss three serves shows you what a team they are becoming.”
Stats were unavailable, but Hanson said that her team played well.
“We had much better focus (than the first match),” she said. “We had a chance to run some quicker offense and Taylor Field had an outstanding night controlling the ball.”
Hanson added that Leah Liechty, Ally Martin, and Kylie Jayne dominant up front and even setter Kayleigh Miller got some big kills tonight and that Jenny Ryan had some nice hits and assists and was nice and loud tonight.
“The whole team contributed tonight and we can’t thank all the fans enough that sat outside the gym and watched the live stream and peeked in through the doors.”
Athens will visit Sayre on Tuesday.
